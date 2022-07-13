Lifestyle

5 books which should be adapted into movies

These few books will light up the big screen if adapted into films.

Have you ever read a book and wondered how the story would turn out if adapted for the big screen? There are many successful and beloved movies that have been adapted from novels and there are still several neglected classics that deserve to be told on the big screen. Here are five amazing books that should be adapted into films.

Stephen King The Institute

Written by Stephen King, this novel is an American science fiction-horror thriller published in 2019. The story revolves around a 12-year-old genius boy named Luke Ellis who is kidnapped by intruders after his parents are murdered. He wakes up in an institute and finds several other imprisoned kids who have telekinesis power. The special powers of these kids are put to dark geopolitical uses.

Kiran Desai The Inheritance of Loss

Written by Kiran Desai, this novel was published in 2006 and won the Man Booker Prize the same year. The story revolves around a boy named Biju who lives illegally in the US, and Sai, an orphan girl living in Kalimpong. Biju is the son of the cook of Sai's grandfather. The novel explores the effects of post-colonialism and the loss of identity.

Amish Tripathi The Immortals of Meluha - The Shiva Trilogy

The first book of The Shiva Trilogy by Amish Tripathi, The Immortals of Meluha was planned to be adapted into a Bollywood film but unfortunately, it fell through due to several reasons. The story is based on the epic tales of Lord Shiva and revolves around the extraordinary journey of a man named Shiva who transforms into a destroyer of evil.

Donna Tartt The Secret History

Published in 1992, The Secret History is one of the most iconic novels by Donna Tartt that explores themes of guilt, envy, isolation, social class, and manipulation. It revolves around a group of six Classics students at Hampden College. Narrated by one of the six students, the story takes us through the murder of their friend and how their friendship slowly begins to unravel.

Taherah Mafi Shatter Me

Witten by Taherah Mafi, Shatter Me is a young adult dystopian thriller published in 2011. The story is about a 17-year-old girl who has the ability to kill people with a single touch. She's been locked in an asylum for 264 days and a government organization plans to use her power as a weapon to torture prisoners. Check out more such book recommendations.