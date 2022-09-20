Lifestyle

Ever heard of Gotu Kola? Check out its health benefits

Gotu Kola is a household name in Chinese, Indonesian, and Ayurvedic medicine. Pegged as the "herb of longevity," this medicinal plant is known to improve brain health, promote kidney health, heal skin issues, and enhance liver function. In fact, many studies and researchers around the world are convinced of its multiple advantages. Here are five health benefits of gotu kola.

Increases memory Boosts cognitive function

A study conducted in 2016 compared the effects of gotu kola and folic acid in improving cognitive function. For this, the first group of participants took 1,000 mg gotu kola per day, the second consumed 750 mg gotu kola per day, and the third took 3 mg folic acid daily. The results showed that gotu kola was more effective in improving their memory domain.

Bye bye anxiety Reduces stress and anxiety

In an animal study dating back to 2016, gotu kola was found out to have an anti-anxiety effect on a group of mice that were sleep deprived for 72 hours. Mice that consumed it for five days consecutively before getting sleep deprived showcased fewer symptoms of anxiety. In fact, they had lesser oxidative damage and locomotor activity.

Positive effect on brain Works as an antidepressant

A study was conducted on 33 people with generalized anxiety disorder in the year 2016. The participants were asked to replace their antidepressant medication with gotu kola for 60 days. After the time period, the participants self-reported a significant fall in symptoms of anxiety and depression. In fact, this herb had a positive impact on heart rate, body weight, and body temperature.

Sleep like a baby Eases insomnia

Given its positive effects on stress, anxiety, and depression, gotu kola can also ease out insomnia. People use this herb as an alternative to their sleeping pills for a good night's sleep. There have been multiple studies that suggest goku kola can help treat various sleep disorders. In fact, this ancient herb has been used to treat insomnia for centuries.

Healing properties Heals wounds and scars

As per a study conducted in 2015 on rats, it was found out that the dressing containing gotu kola had healing effects on multiple kinds of wounds. These wounds included sharp cuts from razor-sharped objects, infected tissues, and irregular tears caused by blunt-force trauma. Always do a skin patch test before applying gotu kola ointment to ensure it doesn't cause irritation to your skin.