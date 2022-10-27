Lifestyle

Data lists most misspelled words in the US, 'calendar' tops

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 27, 2022

The entire world is a big typo! English is a fun language but certainly not when we struggle with a few spellings here and there. Quillbot, an AI-powered writing platform that enhances writing, used Google's data to compare 150 of the most difficult words in American English and the number of times they have been misspelled in searches. Read on to know more.

Dates, days, and spellings 'Calendar' tops the list of the most misspelled words

Well, we don't blame you for searching this word on Google, especially when it's the festive season in most countries including India and USA. However, non-festive as it may sound, 'calendar' made its way to the top of the most misspelled words in Google searches. As per the data revealed by Quillbot, 'calendar' was searched as 'calender' a whopping 2,57,000 times!

Not surprised 'Siege' was at the bottom of all the typos

'Siege,' which means a military operation surrounding an area or region, was at the bottom. The word was misspelled as 'Seige' 13,000 times every month in the US, making it the least wrongly written word in Google searches, as per the study. Well, it's hard to rightly spell words with letters 'i' and 'e' together in the first go!

The game of 'i' and 'e' 'Believe', 'Receive', and 'Niece' were also on the list

Quillbot revealed a list compiling 15 words that have been misspelled every month in the US. The list also had words like 'Arctic,' which was the second most misspelled word with 87,000 misspellings. It was followed by 'Niece' and 'Receive' with 73,000 and 62,000 misspellings respectively. 'Believe' was wrongly searched as 'Belive' 25,000 times every month. Unbeleivable! Oops, we mean unbelievable!

Facepalm Words like 'Occurred', 'Congratulations', 'Rhythm', 'Separate' also marked their presence

The data also had some words that we may commonly speak (or write) almost daily. 'Separate' was searched as 'Seperate' 33,000 times, whereas 'Rhythm' scored 30,000 misspellings as users instead wrote 'Rythm'. 'Congratulations' was misspelled as 'Congradulations', 'Occurred' as 'Occured', 'Connecticut' as 'Conneticut', 'Until' as 'Untill', and 'License' as 'Licence'. Even food like 'Broccoli' was misspelled as 'Brocoli' and 'Spaghetti' as 'Spagetti'.