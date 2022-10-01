Lifestyle

International Coffee Day 2022: 5 most bizarre coffees ever

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 01, 2022, 09:10 am 2 min read

Would you like to try these coffees?

Let's acquaint you with the weird side of your favorite beverage. October 1 is celebrated as International Coffee Day every year, and we can't think of a better way to kick start this month. So to commemorate this occasion, let's take the road less traveled - to know (and probably never taste) the weirdest coffees that exist in the world. Check them out.

'Shit' got real Poop coffee

Yes, there exists a poop coffee! Civet coffee, also called Kopi Luwak, is the world's most expensive coffee and quite 'poopular' in pop culture. It is produced from coffee beans that are partially digested by the Indonesian palm civet and then excreted. The beans extracted from its poop are washed carefully before being roasted and served to you. Want a cuppa?

'Throw up' a coffee party Puke coffee

In Vietnam, weasels eat coffee berries and puke the undigested seeds. The locals then collect these seeds and roast them into beans. Additionally, the bitterness-inducing compounds of the beans go away, thanks to the stomach acid of weasels. Those who have tasted coffee made from these beans say that it has a surprisingly delicious chocolaty flavor. Umm, no thanks!

Spit-roast quite literally Spit coffee

The list keeps getting better, doesn't it? Well, the next bizarre coffee is this rare one from India and Taiwan. The rhesus monkey and Formosan rock macaques who help process the beans of this coffee don't actually digest them. Instead, they chew them and spit them out for people to pick up. It is expensive, has a sweet taste, and comes with tooth marks.

Earthy Mushroom coffee

Mushroom coffee is surprisingly gaining a lot of attention for its health benefits. Certain mushrooms like chaga, reishi, lion's mane, and cordyceps are dried, ground up, and added to regular coffee. It apparently offers an earthy taste to the drink, and can even be consumed by caffeine-sensitive people. Keeping the health benefits aside for a while, what even is this combination?

Dodge it if you can Bulletproof coffee

Bulletproof coffee is quite popular in the West. This coffee is consumed with butter. No, not separately, but infused in it! It is a black coffee that is poured over a base of condensed milk and then topped with oodles of melted butter. This gives it a caramelized flavor and a thick consistency, making it high in calories.