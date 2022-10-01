Lifestyle

National Hair Day: Know about these 5 hair types

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 01, 2022

Happy National Hair Day! Let's learn about five different hair types.

There's a day dedicated to love and care for your hair. October 1 is celebrated as National Hair Day in the US and was created by a hair care products company. It is an occasion to pamper your tresses with a care routine or simply by coloring them. However, did you know that there are five distinct hair types that exist? Well, 'hair' they're.

'Straight' to the point Straight hair

If you thought straight hair was just simple linear strands of hair, you are wrong. Well, even straight hair is further categorized into four types - fine, thin, thick, and coarse. To nourish your straight hair type, it is best to use a mild shampoo that is sodium-free. Prevent them from tangling by using a good conditioner, and a wide-toothed comb on dry hair

Like beach waves Wavy hair

Wavy hair is categorized into Type 2A, Type 2B, and Type 2C. If your strands make a loose 'S' toward the end, it's Type 2A wavy hair. Since they may seem straight-ish, a shoulder-length cut is the best-suited style to give prominence to the curly bit. Type 2B has a more prominent 'S' shape and resembles waves. Type 2C is wavy-curly or borderline curly.

For curl girls Curly hair

Curly hair is divided into Type 3A, Type 3B, and Type 3C. This hair type is generally dry, damage-prone, and climate dependent. So to take good care of them, choose a shampoo that's free of sulfates, silicones, alcohols, and parabens. A great tip is to dilute your shampoo and low-lather cleansing conditioner in water before you let them work on your hair.

Delicate Coily hair

Coily hair is typically more delicate than straight, wavy, and curly because it has relatively lesser cuticle layers. When they are deep-conditioned, hydrated, and gently treated, they look the best. As they are also prone to shrinkage, you can opt for small braids or dreads to give them some length. Type 4A, Type 4B, and Type 4C are classifications of coily hair.

'Loc' it up Locs hair

Locs or dreadlock dates back to India in 1800 BC, whereas in Africa they first showed up in 500 BC. They are rope-like strands of hair formed by matting or braiding them. This hair type takes a lot of patience, effort, and time. People from across the world flaunt it due to cultural, spiritual, or purely out of aesthetic reasons.