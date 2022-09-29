Lifestyle

Throw up Thursday: 'Golgappa shake' leaves netizens in disgust

Here's the perfect recipe to ruin your day.

Foodies love to experiment with fusion food. However, when some get into the business of cooking one, it's not always for the best. Just like how a recently-introduced 'golgappa shake' with blended puri and potato mash came across as the perfect recipe to ruin our day. Here's everything you should know about this viral reel and unusual concoction.

How bizarre is this! 'Golgappa shake' shakes up netizens with its blasphemous recipe

Shared by an Instagram user named Gaurav Mendiratta, the reel showcased a bizarre dish named 'golgappa shake'. In the video, some golgappa shells are thrown into a blender, along with potato and pudina water and other spiced liquids. The mixture was blended and served in a glass as a shake. And the concoction was topped with some crushed shell and a whole golgappa shell.

Million plus views The reel got viral for all the 'distasteful' reasons

Ever since shared, the reel has garnered a whopping 1.1 million views. In addition to this, it has more than 9,500 likes and about 965 people expressing their opinions about this beverage. While some expressed their disliking by commenting "Use me as a dislike button" and "Time to leave planet Earth," others said that it "looks tempting" and "Delicious."

The internet is a funny place, especially the comments section of any viral video. As this dish amassed mixed reactions, there were some comments that tickled our funny bone. While a user said "Thank god milk nahi daala," another one commented "Bhaiya chocolate chips aur daal do," which we believe were hilarious to read but a nightmare to even imagine!

Sorry about that Other puke-inducing dishes that slandered our love for 'golgappa'

Many unusual dishes surfaced in the streets in the name of "fusion" and had our love of this street food die a thousand deaths. One of these is 'golgappa ice cream roll' - an amalgamation of cream, chole, puri, aloo, and oodles of chutney. Another is an 'egg golgappa' with a filling of omelet inside it. 'Mirinda Golgappa' has chole, aloo, onions, and Mirinda.