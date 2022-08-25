Video of a multicolored Mandarin duck goes viral, netizens awestruck
If you thought ducks only featured a monochrome color palette, this video of a rare Mandarin duck will burst your bubble. Posted a few days back on Twitter, the video has spread like fire on the social media platform, leaving several wildlife enthusiasts awestruck. Read this "colorful" tale of a male Mandarin duck that has mesmerized netizens around the world.
Posted by a Twitterati named 'Science girl' (@gunsnrosesgirl3) on August 19, the video featured a rare Mandarin duck in water. The explosion of colors on its body made it a never-seen-before moment for netizens. The duck's chest was purple, beak was rose pink, and head exhibited a color combination of tan and royal blue. Tints of yellow, white, black, and teal were also visible.
A male mandarin duck, this is their magnificent breeding plumage as they do moult into less vibrant colours out of season— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 19, 2022
these ducks are a symbol of love and fidelity in some countries as they are monogamous, life partners pic.twitter.com/kicM8RkyDS
As soon as the video got posted on Twitter, it started garnering a lot of attention. In fact, it has already accumulated a whooping 3302 retweets, 282 quotes, and 27.3K likes. The comments section is filled with people from around the globe praising the duck's natural beauty. "This is a truly amazing and spectacularly beautiful creature" tweeted a user. Check out more responses.
In all honesty this gotta be the most beautiful bird to me with how colorful it looks🤩— Lavilyrose Fale✊🏽💯💙‼️ (@lavilyrose) August 19, 2022
This cannot be invented by nature or man! Only divine reason!— Valentín Karámanliev (@ValentnKarmanl2) August 20, 2022
Female Mandarin ducks lack the male's colorful look. These ducks are native to China, Korea, Japan, and eastern Russia. Additionally, they are a symbol of love and fidelity as they are known for their monogamous nature. In fact, their figurines are gifted to the newly-weds. Male Mandarin ducks are absent fathers. They leave when the eggs hatch. They look like female Mandarins when molting.
