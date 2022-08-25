India

Video of a multicolored Mandarin duck goes viral, netizens awestruck

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 25, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

A recent video showcasing a colorful Mandarin duck went viral.

If you thought ducks only featured a monochrome color palette, this video of a rare Mandarin duck will burst your bubble. Posted a few days back on Twitter, the video has spread like fire on the social media platform, leaving several wildlife enthusiasts awestruck. Read this "colorful" tale of a male Mandarin duck that has mesmerized netizens around the world.

Color scheme An explosion of colors on this Mandarin duck

Posted by a Twitterati named 'Science girl' (@gunsnrosesgirl3) on August 19, the video featured a rare Mandarin duck in water. The explosion of colors on its body made it a never-seen-before moment for netizens. The duck's chest was purple, beak was rose pink, and head exhibited a color combination of tan and royal blue. Tints of yellow, white, black, and teal were also visible.

Twitter Post Check out the video below

A male mandarin duck, this is their magnificent breeding plumage as they do moult into less vibrant colours out of season



these ducks are a symbol of love and fidelity in some countries as they are monogamous, life partners pic.twitter.com/kicM8RkyDS — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 19, 2022

Viral content The video started making rounds on social media

As soon as the video got posted on Twitter, it started garnering a lot of attention. In fact, it has already accumulated a whooping 3302 retweets, 282 quotes, and 27.3K likes. The comments section is filled with people from around the globe praising the duck's natural beauty. "This is a truly amazing and spectacularly beautiful creature" tweeted a user. Check out more responses.

Twitter Post Another user said

In all honesty this gotta be the most beautiful bird to me with how colorful it looks🤩 — Lavilyrose Fale✊🏽💯💙‼️ (@lavilyrose) August 19, 2022

Twitter Post Divine intervention

This cannot be invented by nature or man! Only divine reason! — Valentín Karámanliev (@ValentnKarmanl2) August 20, 2022

Factsheet Some facts about Mandarin ducks

Female Mandarin ducks lack the male's colorful look. These ducks are native to China, Korea, Japan, and eastern Russia. Additionally, they are a symbol of love and fidelity as they are known for their monogamous nature. In fact, their figurines are gifted to the newly-weds. Male Mandarin ducks are absent fathers. They leave when the eggs hatch. They look like female Mandarins when molting.

