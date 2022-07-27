Entertainment

Why are Sushant Singh Rajput fans trending #BoycottFlipkart on Twitter?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 27, 2022, 12:36 pm 2 min read

A T-shirt on the online shopping platform Flipkart has sparked a major controversy on Twitter. Netizens and fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were enraged by a round-neck white T-shirt that featured a print of the late actor's face along with the quote: "Depression is like Drowning." SSR fans were quick to slam the shopping platform online. Here's what ensued.

Context Why does this story matter?

SSR's demise has been engulfed in mystery since June 14, 2020, when the actor was found dead.

From death by suicide to murder conspiracies, several theories have been brought to the fore but nothing concrete has been zeroed out yet.

After fans demanded justice, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation from the Mumbai Police. But no conclusion has been drawn yet.

Information Why were netizens enraged by the T-shirt?

Many fans and netizens, in general, found the T-shirt offensive as it sent out a message that Rajput succumbed to depression. Netizens also took to Twitter to state that the actor was killed by the "Bollywood mafia." A Twitter user by the handle @imrudrabha even issued a notice against the shopping platform for selling T-shirts that promoted misleading ideas about depression and the actor.

Reactions SSRians alleged Flipkart was part of smear campaign against Rajput

Netizens posted things like: "Shame on you @Flipkart. You want to malign a person who is no more to defend himself." Or, "#BoycottFlipkart stop using Sushant's name and [picture] to promote depression narratives. Sushant was not depressed. @Flipkart We SSRians globally #BoycottFlipkart Smear Campaign Against SSR." Some tagged Deepika Padukone and wrote people who have confessed to suffering from depression should be used instead.

Twitter Post See the tweet here

@Flipkart why don't you use @deepikapadukone photo for depression msg. She herself admitted being depressed multiple times.@itsSSR never said he was depressed nor can defend himself now. So stop using his name for your business. #BoycottFlipkart — 🇮🇳AnushreeJustice4SSR🇮🇳 (@AnushreeMhatre1) July 26, 2022

Similar Ranveer Singh was slammed for 'mocking' Rajput in advertisement earlier

Shortly after SSR's death back in 2020, netizens flooded the Twitter space with the hashtag #BoycottBollywood and called out the leading filmmakers for nepotism. Bingo!, a chips brand was also trapped in controversy following an advertisement with Ranveer Singh as people alleged that Singh "mocked" Rajput by talking about scientific subjects—something the late actor was fond of. Flipkart is yet to address the situation.