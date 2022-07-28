Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 28 codes: How to redeem

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 28, 2022, 09:44 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX by Garena is an online battle royale game available in India. It is free to play and can be accessed on Android devices. The game offers many daily rewards, including crates, weapons, costumes, and diamonds. These goodies help players in improving their rankings on the scoreboard. They can be unlocked via real money or using redeemable codes for free.

Garena had introduced Free Fire MAX in India last year as a high-resolution version of Free Fire.

Since its debut, the game has enjoyed immense popularity across the country and continues to be one of the most downloaded battle royale games.

Developers of the game regularly add reward schemes accessible via codes so that the gameplay remains interesting for the players.

There are some rules for redeeming the codes in Free Fire MAX. A player can claim multiple codes but every code is redeemable only once per player. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours and can be used on the rewards redemption website to earn in-game items. Also, only gamers using Indian servers can access these codes.

The Free Fire MAX codes are exclusive to Indian servers and a player can redeem a particular code only once. The codes for today are mentioned below. FKJH-BNJK-OPOL, FMKL-POIU-YTFD, JCDK-CNJE-5RTR, FDRD-SASE-RTYH. FU821-OUYT-RDVB, FHBV-CDFQ-WERT, FMKI-88YT-GFD8, KLLP-DJHD-DBJD. EDXX-DSZS-SDFG, HDFH-DNBH-NDJL, VFGV-JMCK-DMHN, NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK. ERTY-HJNB-VCDS, F10IU-JHGV-CDSE, F7UI-JHBG-FDFR, FXCV-BNMK-DSXC. F0KM-JNBV-CXSD.

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in the code into the text box that appears on the website. Now tap on the "Confirm" button and then click on "Ok." Once the code is successfully redeemed, you can collect the reward from the game's mail section.