'Dosa Printer': Machine 'printing' paper-thin dosas leaves Twitter divided

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 25, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Recently, an ad featuring a 'Dosa Printer' got viral on Twitter, leaving netizens divided over its invention.

Remember the age-old dot matrix printers? Well, guess they are back but this time around, they print A4 size dosas instead of sheets! Technology never fails to surprise us, and in some cases, to shock us. Recently, an advertisement featuring a 'Dosa Printer' got viral on Twitter, leaving netizens divided over its invention. Read on to know the entire story.

2.77L views! An ad that went viral? 'Dosa' good marketing strategies!

A Twitter user named Samantha (@NaanSamantha) recently shared a video advertisement on the social media platform, featuring a newly-innovated 'Dosa Printer'. The footage showcased the machine's demonstration, highlighting its many features and benefits. Soon, the ad started garnering praises and brickbats in equal measures, with the clip making rounds on Twitter. As of now, the video has already attracted a whooping 2.77 lakh views.

One A4 size dosa, please! Taking 'paper-thin' dosas quite literally

The 'Dosa Printer' seems to have taken people's desire of savoring "paper-thin" dosas quite seriously. Launched by a Chennai-based startup named Evochef, this appliance "prints" dosas as thin as A4 size sheets at the press of a button. Offering crispy dosas in less than a minute is the machine's USP. It's priced at Rs. 15,999 and is available in four different colors.

Internet is a funny place Twitter indulges in a meme fest

The video soon became a topic of discussion (and hilarity) for several Twitter users. While some lauded the innovative concept, others found it difficult to believe its existence. "What if the batter gets jammed and then you have to print a test idli?", questioned a Twitter user. "Finally a printer that works even when it is out of Cyan," said another.

This is useless innovation. Making dosai is not the hardest part. Preparing batter is the harder work. In Chappathi makers, the machine prepares the dough from flour so it makes sense. Here you have to make batter yourself. This is a மூட்டைப்பூச்சி கொல்லுற மெஷின் — செந்தில் / Chenthil (@chenthil_nathan) August 18, 2022

Brighter side Not all things went down funny

While many found 'Dosa Printer' funny and "the worst idea", there were others who found it incredibly thoughtful. "Stop criticism right there. I live alone and always bank on outside dosa because I don't know how to make it and even if I learn I may not have time to make it. This is great", tweets a user. Check out another thought-provoking response below.

Can see a use for this in most families where one person is expected to keep making dosas for the rest of the family till they’re completely satisfied before making some for themself and eating alone after everyone is done. This way everyone could eat together? 😅 — Snehal M (@thewotermallyan) August 24, 2022