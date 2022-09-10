Lifestyle

5 aromatic recipes using parsley you must try at home

5 aromatic recipes using parsley you must try at home

Written by Sneha Das Sep 10, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

These parsley recipes are refreshing and flavorful.

Native to the Mediterranean region, parsley is a flowering plant that is commonly used as a dried spice or culinary herb. The bright green-colored herb has a mild and bitter flavor and is also effective in treating conditions like inflammatory diseases, high blood pressure, and allergies. Parsley is rich in antioxidants and contains cancer-fighting substances. Here are five aromatic and flavorful recipes using parsley.

Cold snack Parsley and cottage cheese balls

Parsley and cottage cheese balls are a great cold snack for a summer get-together. Knead the paneer well. Add salt and green chilies to it and mix well. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll each one of them into a small round ball. Roll these balls in finely chopped fresh parsley and refrigerate for an hour. Serve chilled.

Buttery and garlicky Parsley potatoes

Parsley potatoes are packed with a lip-smacking flavor and amazing aroma. Heat butter in a non-stick pan and add some garlic, and saute for a few seconds. Add boiled baby potatoes and salt, mix well, and cook for three minutes while tossing occasionally. Add freshly chopped parsley, toss well, and cook for another minute. Serve hot with some rotis or parathas.

Flavored rice Parsley rice

Add water and rice to a deep-bottomed pan and cook well until it is boiled. Drain the water and keep the rice aside. Put butter in another deep-bottomed pan. Add cumin seeds, garlic, and green chilies. Saute well. Add the cooked rice and salt, mix well, and cook for two minutes. Add parsley and lemon juice. Stir well. Serve hot with vegetable curry.

Italian favorite Parsley pesto pasta

Blend together fresh parsley, parmesan cheese, garlic, and lemon juice. Now add olive oil and some salt. Blend the mixture again. Boil fettuccine pasta and some oil, drain it, and let it cool for five minutes. Add the pasta to a bowl and pour in the pesto sauce. Coat the pasta in the pesto sauce and serve warm.

Chutney Parsley and mint chutney

This parsley and mint chutney is spicy and refreshing and can be paired with chaats, dosas, and idlis. You can even have it with barbecues and grilled dishes as well. Add chopped parsley, mint leaves, ginger, cloves, green chilies, lemon juice, and olive oil to a blender. Add salt to taste and blend everything well. That's it! Your spicy green chutney is ready.