Check out these 5 unique hotels in the Czech Republic

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 10, 2022, 03:44 pm 2 min read

These unique hotels in the Czech Republic are worth staying at.

Traveling to the Czech Republic and want to stay somewhere out of the ordinary? Consider yourself sorted! Known for its ancient castles, magnificent architecture, robotic origins, and beer culture, the Czech Republic welcomes a large number of travelers from across the world. And so, to make their stay memorable, it houses many hotels based on quirky concepts, too. Check out these five unique hotels.

800-year-old monastery Hotel Klaster Tepla

Hotel Klaster Tepla is an 800-year-old monastery. After King Vaclav I attended its opening ceremony, the property was decimated by plague. Then, it suffered damage in the "Thirty Years' War" and was sacked by the forces of the "Winter King." Later, it was attacked by Swedish soldiers who used it as army barracks. But today, it is a popular hotel to stay at.

Narrowest in Prague Hotel Clementin

Hotel Clementin is nestled in Prague and happens to be the narrowest property in the city. This hotel is only 328cm wide and dates back to the 1360s. It was relatively bigger in the 18th century until it was rebuilt to become the narrowest hotel in Prague. Its rooms are loaded with various amenities, including mini bars, coffee machines, television, AC, and more.

15th century The Grand Mark Prague

The Grand Mark Prague in the Czech Republic is where history marries luxury. It is a 15th-century hotel that features spacious rooms, elegant decorations, lush green gardens, an in-house restaurant, and a spa center. This property has undergone reconstruction twice: once in 1928 and again in 2008. Today, this comfortably grand hotel is among the most unique ones in Prague to stay at.

Ancient armory Hotel Kampa

Hotel Kampa is situated in the Czech Republic's Prague and happens to be an ancient armory from the 17th century! In fact, the hotel still features a collection of weapons and armor that were used back in time. Rooms are well-furnished and fully loaded with all modern amenities. Its in-house restaurant named Knights Hall has vaulted ceilings, halberds, shields, and swords on display.

Go back in time Medieval Hotel Detenice

Ever thought about how it would be to go back and live in medieval times? Well, here's your chance! Medieval Hotel Detenice in the Czech Republic offers you a quintessential medieval experience, barring the tormenting punishments, of course! The in-house restaurant serves meat, wine, and unusual entertainment with jesters, tumblers, and bards. Actors keep strolling inside the hotel to offer you medieval feels.