Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Dubai that you must visit

5 unique hotels in Dubai that you must visit

Written by Sneha Das Sep 08, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

These unique hotels will make your Dubai trip more fun.

Known for its modern Arabic architecture, stunning indoor ski slopes, mammoth aquariums, and the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, Dubai is among the top tourist destinations around the world. Besides multiple architecture marvels, the "City of Gold" also houses many hotels that are based on unusual concepts. Check out these five unique hotels in Dubai, each of which makes for an unforgettable stay.

Futuristic-style rooms V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton

Located in the Business Bay district of Dubai, overlooking Dubai Creek and the Persian Gulf, this luxurious five-star hotel reflects the city's spirit. The property features 365 sleek and futuristic-style suites and rooms with round beds, Gulf views, kitchenettes, and whirlpool tubs. Dubai's premier stage show, La Perle by Franco Dragone is organized here. The hotel has a fitness center and an outdoor pool.

Iconic hotel Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

One of Dubai's most iconic hotels, this property is 321 meters high i.e. 60 meters shorter than the Empire State Building and 14 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower! It's the world's first seven-star hotel and was designed and built by an English architect. The hotel is nestled on a popular man-made island, 280 meters off the shores of Dubai.

Floating hotel Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel

The only floating property in Dubai, Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel is located on Port Rashid and is a two-minute walk from Downtown Dubai. This vessel-cum-hotel was opened in 2018 and has managed to restore its original style. A luxurious property that has 447 distinctive suites and rooms, it also houses a licensed theatre and the oldest pub in Dubai called the Golden Lion.

Artistic hotel XVA Art Hotel

Situated in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, Dubai's oldest community, XVA Art Hotel was inaugurated in 2013 and is the perfect amalgamation of heritage and history. This hotel served as the former residence of the prominent Seddiqi family. The property is designed in Persian architectural style and houses 15 themed guestrooms and three courtyards. The hotel also features a contemporary art gallery.

Arabian style design Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton

Located in the Al Seef heritage district on the banks of Dubai Creek, this heritage hotel reflects regional Arabian style design and hospitality. The property has 190 rooms featuring retro decor and knick-knacks like oil drums, typewriters, and gramophones that add to the vintage feel. The hotel also offers an outdoor majlis or sitting room, a fitness center, a spa, and a vintage playground.