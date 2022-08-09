Lifestyle

5 books that will rekindle your wanderlust immediately

5 books that will rekindle your wanderlust immediately

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 09, 2022, 01:42 pm 3 min read

Here are five awesome books that channelize your inner travel freak.

A simple travel book that's well-written has the power to teleport you to a far-off land, without you moving an inch. Today, we are brimming over with love for the books that instill in us a serious wanderlust! From novels describing grand carnivals to the ones capturing the adventures on road, here are five reads perfect for bibliophiles and travel junkies alike.

Funny account 'Turn Right at Machu Picchu' by Mark Adams

This is a blend of warmth, wanderlust, and laughter. This book is all about Adams following the footsteps of Hiram Bingham who "discovered" Machu Picchu a hundred years ago. The book highlights the expeditions of Adams and Bingham, along with some incredible anecdotes and observations. It also says a lot about the Inca Trail, the four-day-long hiking trail to the 15th-century Inca citadel.

Globetrotter 'The Travels of Ibn Battuta' by Ibn Battuta

Ibn Batutta is known to be one of the greatest travelers of all time and his book The Travels of Ibn Battuta is an epitome of wanderlust. The book talks about the many adventures he had over a period of three decades, after setting out for a pilgrimage to Mecca. This masterpiece covers his travel experiences to 40 countries in Eurasia and East Africa.

America then v/s now 'Travels with Charlie in Search of America' by John Steinbeck

If traveling to the US has been on your wishlist lately, then you must read Travels with Charlie in Search of America. The author sets out on a voyage of rediscovering America with his French poodle Charlie after losing touch with the country. The book gives an interesting contrast between the author's view of the country back in 1960 to what it is today.

Search for happiness 'The Geography of Bliss' by Eric Weiner

The Geography of Bliss will take you from America to Iceland, India, Qatar, and more destinations. The author plans a year-long journey to find the world's happiest places and to learn what makes people happy. The book offers a mix of travel, psychology, humor, and science in equal measures, offering travelers of all moods interesting ideas for happier havens and dispositions.

Travel is treasure 'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho is a great read that takes you straight to Santiago and then across the globe. It tells a beautiful story of a shepherd who wishes to travel around the world hankering for worldly treasure. Each chapter of this book makes you travel in every possible way while teaching you to follow your heart. Check out more such book recommendations.