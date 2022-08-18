Lifestyle

5 picturesque accommodations in Antarctica that you should check out

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 18, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Want to travel to Antarctica? Here are five accommodations you can check out.

Antarctica, the southernmost continent of Earth, spells adventure for tourists despite being the world's most isolated region. And if you're planning a trip to this land of intimidating weather conditions, you should know that there aren't any hotels here! Fret not, albeit, in a limited number, there are cruises and tents where you can stay. Check out five of them.

Relatively affordable Gould Bay Camp

Gould Bay Camp in Antarctica is a comparatively affordable choice of accommodation. It's a tented camp that offers easy access to a nearby penguin colony, so you might be visited by your new neighbors, too. Located 420 miles (675km) from the Union Glacier, it offers basic amenities, including sleeping bags and mats. For meals, you can opt for pancakes, bacon, soups, juices, and beers.

Luxurious Whichaway Camp

Whichaway Camp is the only luxurious accommodation in Antarctica that offers high-end amenities. It is nestled near a frozen lake and even has an indoor sauna. As for meals, Chef Janna Viney offers English breakfast, seafood, steak, and alfresco champagne lunches. Their "Eco Sleeping Pod Cabins" are rooms with natural wood floors, warm textiles, fur throws, and efficient heating systems.

Extravagant camping Union Glacier Tented Camp

Union Glacier Tented Camp is only accessible through airways as it is located in the south of Ellsworth Mountain. The tents here can accommodate about 70 guests at once, with two persons staying in each. Additionally, these tents are made of high-grade nylon fabric and aluminium frames to withstand Antarctica's brutal weather. Amenities include communal washrooms, extravagant meals, a library, movies, and games.

Cruise around Silver Explorer Cruise Stay

If you have always wanted to travel around on a cruise near Antarctica, now's your chance. Silver Explorer Cruise Stay is an expedition ship that's next kicking off to Antarctica from November 28, 2022, to February 12, 2023. This cruise ship offers a host of amenities, including a theater, library, cafe and restaurant, internet connection, beauty parlor, and two whirlpool bathtubs.

Sail away Ocean Nova

Ocean Nova is another expedition vessel accommodation that you can opt for. It takes only 68 passengers on board and offers a selection of amenities, including a library, laundry services, lounge area, internet connection, gym, VoIP telephone cards, and complimentary wine and meals. There are single, twin, and triple occupancy cabins, all of which are well-equipped and well-furnished.