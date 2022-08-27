Lifestyle

Check out these 5 unique hotels in Canada

Check out these 5 unique hotels in Canada

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 27, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

Make your Canada diaries more memorable with these unique hotels.

Visiting Canada and planning to stay somewhere out of the ordinary? Well, look no further. Known for its historical wonders, prominent landmarks, and the majestic Niagara Falls, Canada attracts a lot of travelers from around the world throughout the year. That said, it houses many hotels that are based on some really quirky and innovative concepts. Check out five unique hotels in Canada

Ice hotel Hotel De Glace

Hotel De Glace in Quebec is the only ice hotel in North America that opens every winter, from January to March. The property is entirely made of ice and snow and features a grand hall, chapel, and an ice slide. There are 44 rooms and suites, each with a unique theme. Cocktails are served in glasses made of ice at its in-house ice bar.

Northern lights Blachford Lake Lodge

Perched on a knoll that overlooks Blachford Lake, this hotel is the perfect spot to catch the stunning views of the northern lights (aka polar lights or aurora borealis). In fact, this remote hotel is directly underneath the auroral oval and completely free from light pollution. You can walk over the frozen lake during winter for a 360-degree view of the "lit" sky.

Polar bears Tundra Lodge

Tundra Lodge is a unique rolling hotel that is set seasonally in the subarctic tundra. It is placed in a high polar bear density region, which makes it all the more exciting and adventurous. This hotel on wheels is connected to a lounge car and has 32 cabins with bunk beds. You can even catch a glimpse of the northern lights here.

Hang on the trees Free Spirit Spheres

Free Spirit Spheres is located on Vancouver Island and is one of the most unique hotels in Canada. Here, you can choose from three different spheres, each having a big round window, to stay. From a bed for two to a fridge, you'll be surprised at how much you can get in one sphere. The toilets are outside but are super comfortable and clean.

Dreamy Fantasyland Hotel

Fantasyland Hotel in Edmonton is an absolute dreamy place to stay at. It has 120 rooms, each boasting a distinct theme that makes it a unique property. Whether you want to spend a night in a spaceship, igloo, or jungle, this hotel can make it happen for you quite beautifully. Other themes include Hollywood, Polynesian Island, African, Roman, and Truck.