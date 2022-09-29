Lifestyle

Argentina on your itinerary? Check out these 5 unique accommodations

The eighth largest country in the world, Argentina is famed for its spectacular landscapes, vibrant culture, and globally-renowned landmarks. This makes it among the most popular travel destinations, with a myriad of travelers exploring its beauty every year. The country also houses many hotels and resorts based on extraordinary concepts, which tourists often want to experience. Here are five unique stays in Argentina.

Former warehouse Faena Hotel Buenos Aires

Faena Buenos Aires is built in a former warehouse, with all the industrial features still visible! When you stay there, you would feel as though you are staying inside an archaic factory. The rooms are luxurious and feature all the modern amenities that you may need during your stay. Additionally, this hotel also has a cellar with the largest collection of Argentinean wines.

Freebies Art Factory Hostel

When you stay at Art Factory Hostel in Argentina, you get a lot of freebies during your stay. These include free tango sessions with experts, so you can easily learn the country's native dance form. What else? Well, you also get free candies, newspaper, and tea in your room when you check in, along with free walking tours and Wi-Fi too!

Eco-structures Earthship Patagonia

Earthship Patagonia in Argentina is where luxury marries sustainable living. It is an eco-friendly property, the walls of which are made of car tires stuffed with sand, clay, cans, straws, and bottles! The hotel also features a smart airflow system that keeps the temperature stable all throughout the year. Additionally, the folks here collect and reuse water to produce food and electricity.

Glamping Ecocamp El Calafate

If you ever wanted to try glamping, here's your chance. Ecocamp El Calafate in Argentina offers lavish and eco-friendly domes where you can cherish some stunning views and spot wild animals around. Each camp has a private seating and dining area, among other amenities. Moreover, the folks here also offer car rental services and a private beach area for your leisure.

Winery Rosell Boher Lodge

Rosell Boher Lodge is tucked away in the remote area of Agrelo and is surrounded by vineyards. The property features 11 ritzy villas, each having a terrace with Jacuzzi and open-fire space. In addition to this, the lodge also houses a basement cellar with a storage capacity of a whopping 25,000 bottles. When here, you can explore a local winery founded back in 1900.