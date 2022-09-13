Lifestyle

You just can't return from Budapest without these 5 souvenirs

You just can't return from Budapest without these 5 souvenirs

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 13, 2022, 06:51 pm 2 min read

Traveling to Budapest? Buy these items for home.

Souvenirs are the best way to #throwback to your travel diaries. And when it comes to an idyllic destination like Budapest, grabbing some items that remind you of your time there is a no-brainer. From its incredible thermal springs to staggering architecture, the capital city of Hungary has a lot to offer. Here are five things to get home from your trip to Budapest.

Wine Tokaji Aszú

Hungary boasts an incredible wine-growing culture. One of the many popular wines is Tokaji Aszú - a sweet dessert wine that is even mentioned in the Hungarian national anthem. It is produced only in North Eastern Hungary and is available in a multitude of flavors including dry, Szamorodni, Aszu, Eszencia, Fordiatas, and Maslas. The wine has a light color and a fantastic taste.

Spice up your vacation Paprika

Hungarian cuisine is famous for its flavor and paprika is one of the most important ingredients used. This spice is not only delicious but even wholesome as it's packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C. It's dried, ground up, and is available at all local markets in Budapest. Additionally, it's offered in many flavors and grades including rose, noble sweet, half-sweet and strong, delicate, etc.

Handmade Traditional dolls

Hungarian dolls make for the perfect souvenirs as they showcase the country's rich craftsmanship and creativity. These beautiful dolls are handmade and come dressed in traditional Hungarian peasant costumes or old-fashioned gowns. Their faces are hand-painted and even the stitching, beading, and embroidery on their dresses are done by hand. They are available in different sizes and make for an adorable decor item.

Poll Which of the following destinations is on your travel list?

For your secret side Hungarian secret box

At first, you may feel it's a jewelry box but it's galore of secrets. It's a clever puzzle box that can channel your "secret" side as there are multiple hidden compartments in the box itself. You can't really open it until the shopkeeper has demonstrated how to slide open its secret panels. Made of wood, you can store your prized possessions in it.

Medicinal beverage Unicum

Here's another fantastic beverage that you must get your hands on when in Budapest. Bottled in beautiful green bottles, unicum is a bitter herbal liquor that is made using 40 spices! Its recipe has been a secret for centuries and Hungarians swear by its medicinal properties. You can visit Zwack's Budapest factory to taste it and later buy it from local shops.