Lifestyle

5 souvenirs that are too lovable to leave Croatia without

5 souvenirs that are too lovable to leave Croatia without

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 11, 2022, 03:09 pm 2 min read

Here are five souvenirs with love from Croatia.

Croatia is all things amazing. Right from its warm culture and enchanting architecture to bustling markets, crystal-clear waters, and pebbled beaches, the country has a lot to offer. It also has all the perfect makings to become one of the most-loved travel destinations around the world. So if you're planning a trip to Croatia, check out these five things you must get home.

Croatian scent Lavender products

Croatia is known for its blossoming lavender fields, so it goes without saying that you should get your hands on some really cool lavender-based products. Local markets offer various lavender products, including soaps, essential oils, perfumes, and room fresheners. You can even buy lavender-scented pillows, headrests, cushions, and wardrobe bags that are quite popular. Dried lavender flowers are also something you can bring home.

Croatia on your plate Handmade jams

Handmade jams are another fantastic souvenir that you must grab when in Croatia. These jams are produced in huge factories as well as homes, which highlights the love and popularity of this offering. Interestingly, Croatian jams are left to sit for almost 40-48 hours before they get packed. There are many kinds of fruit jams, spiced jams, honey jams, and even pepper jams.

Tradition Šestine Umbrella

Šestine Umbrella is one of the most popular and common Croatian souvenirs that you must score. It comes from Šestine, which is a small village between Zagreb and the Medvednica mountain. Dating back to the 18th century, this umbrella features a red cotton canopy with multicolored horizontal stripes, a thick wooden shaft, and a chestnut handle. Croatians use it as an accessory during many celebrations.

Craftsmanship Lace

Croatian laces garner a lot of love and attention for their beauty and quality. These laces depict Croatia's culture, history, tradition, and craftsmanship in equal measure. You can buy these laces and frame them to make some great pieces of wall art. These laces are also used to decorate costumes and to make lace doilies and various fashion accessories.

With love from Croatia Licitar hearts

Licitar hearts are probably the most adorable souvenir you can bring home from Croatia. It is a heart-shaped cookie that dates back to the Middle Ages in European monasteries. The sweet pastry in it is formed in tin molds, baked, and then painted with fruity colors (usually red). The cookie is then decorated with white, green, and yellow colors, sugar mixtures, and mirrors.