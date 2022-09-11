Lifestyle

Visiting the Netherlands? Check out these 5 unique hotels

Visiting the Netherlands? Check out these 5 unique hotels

Written by Sneha Das Sep 11, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

Book your stay at these unique hotels when in the Netherlands.

Popularly known around the world for its ancient monuments, stunning museums, gorgeous canals, and diverse culture, the Netherlands is one of the hidden gems in Europe waiting to be explored. Cosmopolitan cities like Utrecht and Amsterdam are a must-visit when in the Netherlands. If you are planning a trip to the Netherlands, don't forget to check out these five unique and cool hotels.

Wine barrel rooms Hotel de Vrouwe van Stavoren

Located at the old harbor of Stavoren, this beautiful hotel offers a picturesque view of the arrival and departure of sailing yachts and traditional ships like schooners, clippers, and other flat-bottomed boats. The hotel features unique wine barrel rooms made using wooden storage casks that have a volume of over 14,000 liters. The hotel also has a restaurant serving varied dishes.

15th-century property Kruisherenhotel Maastricht

Nestled in the center of Maastricht, in the former 15th-century Kruisheren monastery and Gothic church, this five-star hotel is the perfect amalgamation of history, design, art, music, and hospitality. The property has been awarded the "Dutch Hotel Award 2017." The interiors have been designed by internationally renowned interior architect Henk Vos in collaboration with several international designers. The hotel has 60 modern comfortable rooms.

Cinema inspired Mabi City Center Hotel

Set in the former Mabi City Center cinema, in the heart of Maastricht city center, this boutique hotel offers guests a one-of-a-kind experience. The interiors feature chic decor in flamboyant art deco style, right from the 1920s to contemporary design. The property has 55 luxury rooms with black and white walls and quirky geometric-inspired art. The hotel also has a private movie theater.

Two cultures Hotel Jakarta

Set at the IJ River, this four-star hotel mixes the cultures of Indonesia and the Netherlands. The property's lobby has been turned into a subtropical garden with some plants that are several stories high. The hotel's 200 luxurious rooms feature Indonesian wood carvings, warm and earthy colors, and bamboo elements. The hotel has a restaurant serving a fusion of Dutch and Indonesian cuisines.

Iconic industrial building Hotel TwentySeven

Located in the heart of Amsterdam's city center, this hotel is housed in the iconic industrial building constructed in 1916. Designed by award-winning designer Wim van de Oudeweetering and urban interior designer Cris van Amsterdam, the property has 16 decorated suites with velvet wallpapers, handmade Italian curtains, eye-popping sofas, and Nepalese carpets. The hotel also features a chic cocktail bar and an on-site restaurant.