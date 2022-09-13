Lifestyle

5 things to take back home from your Jordan trip

Written by Sneha Das Sep 13, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

These things are a must-buy when in Jordan.

Located in Southeast Asia, Jordan is a middle eastern country that is popularly known for its ancient architecture, desert adventures, spectacular holy sites, and the famous Red Sea. Housing over 1,00,000 archaeological, tourist, and religious sites, Jordan is brimming with rich history and culture. If you are planning a trip to this county, don't forget to get your hands on these five unique things.

Headscarf Jordanian Keffiyeh scarves

One of the most meaningful souvenirs to buy from Jordan, the keffiyeh or kufiya head scarf has a pattern that is similar to the two-toned houndstooth checkered pattern. The scarves usually feature two color combinations - red and white, which are worn by Bedouins, whereas white and black ones are worn by Palestinians. You are supposed to wrap these scarves around your head.

Decorative art form Hand-painted and mosaic ceramics

A distinct Jordanian decorative art form, mosaic work creates aesthetic images from assemblages of small regular or irregular pieces of different materials like colored stone or glass. You can go for mosaic-style coffee mugs and bowls or even tablecloths. If you are looking for more contemporary hand-painted ceramics, head to the Sharqi shop in Jordan where products are made by refugee women.

Famous Ajloun olive oil

One of the most beautiful regions in Northwestern Jordan, Ajloun is well-known for its olive oil extracted products. The annual harvest of olives happens during the fall every year. So, if you are in Jordan between October and December, head to some olive farms in Ajloun to buy a high-quality product. Pressed from freshly picked olives, this authentic olive oil is slightly opaque.

Unique art form Sand art in a bottle

Another popular must-buy souvenir from Jordan, sand art in bottle is a unique art form that has been passed down from generation to generation. The art involves filling up small glass bottles with colorful sand to create a particular scene like a sunrise, sunset, or camels walking in the desert. The shopkeepers can also customize the scenes according to your choice.

Dead sea mud Dead sea mud products

When you are in Jordan, don't forget to take home some small packets of the therapeutic Dead Sea mud. Make sure the mud is stored in sterilized jars and the quality of mud and minerals is authentic. High in mineral content, dead sea mud offers trace elements to the skin, removes impurities, and makes it healthier. You can purchase mud masks or soaps.