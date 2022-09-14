Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Costa Rica where you must stay

Here are five unique hotels in Costa Rica where you must book your stay.

Costa Rica is known for its incredible national parks, gigantic volcanoes, and stunning beaches. Welcoming travelers from around the world all through the year, this idyllic destination has a lot on offer including some really unique hotels. From an airplane hotel to the one made with shipping containers, staying at these properties will take your #traveldiaries to a whole new level. Check them out.

Sleep inside a plane 727 Fuselage Home Luxury Suite Boeing

727 Fuselage Home Luxury Suite Boeing is a unique hotel in Costa Rice that has been made from pieces of Boeing 727. It has been placed 15 meters above the ground in a jungle. Rooms are luxurious and offer mesmerizing vistas of the Costa Rica coastline. You can unwind at the hotel's swimming pool or eat to your heart's content at its in-house restaurant.

Tree village Finca Bellavista

Finca Bellavista in Costa Rica is a nature lover's paradise. It's a whole village of tree houses that was constructed by a group of friends who wanted to save the forest. Each tree house is different and unique, so you will have a lot of options to choose from. Tree houses are affixed a few meters above the ground and feature all necessary amenities.

Shipping containers El Faro Beach Hotel

El Faro Beach Hotel in Costa Rica is made using shipping containers. The hotel is surprisingly comfortable as each container is well-appointed. Your container (we mean room) features amenities like TV, air conditioner, and a private bathroom. All rooms have balconies where you can enjoy some scenic views of the ocean, Manuel Antonio National Park, and Playa Espadilla. There's an on-site swimming pool too.

An eco space El Silencio Lodge & Spa

Built by Ronald Zurcher, El Silencio Lodge is entirely made of wood, bamboo, and glass. This unique hotel is completely surrounded by 500 acres of privately-owned forest. This forest features animals that travel from one National Park to another. When you stay at this award-winning eco-lodge, you can do birdwatching, wine tasting, trekking, ziplining, coffee tasting, horse riding, etc.

Architectural wonder Nature Observatorio Manzanillo

Nature Observatorio Manzanillo in Costa Rica is both a unique hotel and an architectural wonder. The reason? Well, this hotel has two floors and is hung on a tree without even a single screw! The water in this property comes from a waterfall and the energy is produced using solar panels. Your room will have an observation deck 25 meters above the ground.