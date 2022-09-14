Lifestyle

Happy birthday Ayushmann Khurrana! Check out his fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Sep 14, 2022, 11:52 am 2 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana is well-known for his unconventional roles in films.

Known for his unconventional roles and stellar performances, Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the finest talents in Bollywood. Over the years, the talented singer and actor has undergone major transformations not only in terms of acting but also in his overall appearance and physical fitness. And since today is his birthday, we are revealing the actor's fitness and diet secrets. Read on.

Physical fitness Khurrana loves jogging and yoga

Khurrana loves to do jogging and does it any time of the day. In an interview, the Vicky Donor actor said, "I'm a compulsive jogger. I can even jog at 11:30pm if need be." He also swears by yoga to maintain his body and mind wellness. For cardio, he prefers skipping on the days he doesn't feel like hitting the gym.

Workout plan The 'Andhadhun' actor's workout plan

Khurrana usually does intense workouts in the gym three to five times a week and each session lasts for one to two hours. The days he skips the gym, the Article 15 star practices weights and skipping inside his vanity van. He is also a fan of outdoor sports like football and cricket and likes playing them whenever he gets some free time.

Physical transformation His major physical transformation for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actor played the role of a bodybuilder which required him to go through a major physical transformation. During the shoot, he was doing core training for two-three hours daily. He had shared a workout video on Instagram where he was seen doing pull-ups by balancing his body weight with merely his fingers touching the parallel bars.

Diet The 'Dream Girl' actor's food habits

Khurrana turned vegan in 2019 and according to reports, he consumes five meals daily which include lots of healthy veggies and fruits. He is very fond of healthy desi drinks and had shared a post on Instagram about his love for buttermilk sattu drink suggested to him by nutritionist Luke Coutinho. Khurrana also drinks a glass of water 30 minutes before and after meals.