Follow these tips to lose baby weight after pregnancy

Follow these tips to lose your pregnancy weight faster and more effectively.

While it is a difficult and tedious journey for new mothers to recover from childbirth, take care of their newborns, and adapt to a new routine, it is also stressful to lose the weight gained during pregnancy. Instead of holding on to that pregnancy weight, make a few healthy changes in your lifestyle. Follow these five tips to lose the baby weight.

Doctor's advice Do not rush to lose weight

Weight loss should not be your top priority soon after giving birth. Get enough rest and eat well to replenish your body. New moms normally eat gond ke laddoo which are made using ghee and sugar, atta halwa, harira, etc. Once you stop, move on to healthier food options. Depending on your doctor's advice, make a deliberate attempt to eat low-calorie yet healthy foods.

Protein-rich food Eat fiber-rich and protein-rich foods

Load your plates with more fiber-rich foods like healthy grains and veggies to lose weight in a healthy way. According to a 2015 clinical trial, these foods will keep you full for longer and reduce your hunger hormone levels. Include protein-rich foods like lean meat, soy, nuts, fish, eggs, etc. in your diet to increase metabolism, decrease your appetite and reduce your calorie intake.

Healthy food Avoid highly-processed foods and grab healthy snacks

Try to tackle your cravings and avoid highly-processed foods like chips, cookies, candies, and sugary cereals, while snacking. Sugar-loaded food items and refined carbs taste good but are low in nutrients. Instead, always keep healthy snacks on hand like low-fat yogurt, air-popped popcorn, chopped veggies, and dried fruits to get a quick boost of energy from nibbling on these snacks.

Sleeping Drink plenty of water and get enough sleep

Dehydration can mislead you to feel hungry when in reality your body just needs water. Drink at least two liters of water a day, as it will stimulate your metabolism, make you feel fuller, and help in weight loss. Although new mothers don't get enough sleep, try to sleep as long as you are able to. Sleep deprivation can lead to more weight gain.

Exercising Take some time before starting a new workout routine

Take some time before you hop back into your regular workout routine or start a new one. After a normal delivery, your body needs at least six weeks to heal. So, it's recommended to wait at least 12 weeks before you start working out. You can consult your doctor and start with simple brisk walking which is the safest option for weight loss.