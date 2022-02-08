Lifestyle

5 reasons why spring is the happiest season

Written by Nilesh Rao Edited by Anamica Singh Feb 08, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

Spring means blossoming flowers and the arrival of all things new.

The spring season means new beginnings, fighting our fears, and charging forward to embrace change. The weather sees the springing of new flowers, new life, new challenges. It brings with it brighter and warmer days after the cold winters. Sunshine cures the winter blues, a condition that occurs due to the absence of sunlight. Here's why spring is the most beautiful season.

Number 1 Sunlight lifts our mood

As the spring season arrives, the days become longer and the nights shorter. The temperature is just right to make us feel comfortable. There is more sunlight which helps to uplift the mood. In fact, it is a scientific fact that lack of sunlight makes people sad. As per a study at Brigham Young University, people experienced lower stress levels with more sunlight.

Number 2 You feel highly creative

A 2005 study done at the University of Michigan concluded that venturing out in the sun can change the way people think. Their brain opens up, making them more receptive to new things. Being out in bright sunlight directly affects creativity levels. So if you are looking for inspiration to get your creative juices flowing, then go out and soak the sun.

Number 3 A perfect time to exercise in the open

Spring is the time when working out becomes fun, since you can go outside and exercise in the company of pleasant weather. Research shows that exercising in the open can do wonders. According to a 2011 study, outdoor exercise rejuvenates people, lessens stress, and enhances energy levels. The pleasant weather ends the dreariness of winter that keeps several of us away from working out.

Number 4 Baby birds and animals create a positive environment

Spring is also the time when the birds migrate back and the young of several animals can be seen running out and about. A UK study revealed that the number of birds in one's neighborhood improves mental health. Looking at cute baby animals is known to positively impact our brains. This in turn can make your productivity soar through the charts.

Number 5 There is lesser carbon dioxide in the air

Sunlight helps plants create food when they absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen through the process of photosynthesis. Did you know plants take 25% of the carbon that humans create? Since new plants sprout in the spring, carbon dioxide levels fall drastically. The trees get their leaves back, an integral phenomenon to cooling down the environment later during summers.