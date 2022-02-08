Lifestyle

5 lunch box recipes your kids will love

These healthy and tasty lunch box recipes will ensure that your child gets proper nutrition.

Finding the right dish to pack in your child's lunch box is the most difficult task since kids are generally fussy about food. The food should be both interesting and delicious otherwise your little ones will come back with a loaded lunch box. Here are a few lunch box recipes that will make their meals fun and fulfill their nutritional requirement as well.

#1 Vegetable wraps

Made using whole wheat and crunchy vegetables, this vegetable wrap recipe will keep your kids full for a longer time. For the spread, mix mayonnaise with pepper powder, mustard powder, garlic, and mustard. Add lemon juice and olive oil and mix well. Spread this mixture over the roti. Then spread leafy greens and shredded veggies on top and roll it up.

#2 Soya fried rice

This soya fried rice recipe is packed with vitamins, minerals, fibers, and proteins which makes it extremely nutritious for your kids. Heat oil, add chopped ginger, garlic, carrot, capsicum, french beans, and mix well. Add salt, vinegar, soya sauce, and stir properly. Then add cooked rice, spring onions, black pepper and mix well. Finally, add cooked soya chunks, mix again and serve hot.

#3 Mushroom cheese sandwich

These mushroom cheese sandwiches will make your kids instantly happy once they open their lunch boxes. You can pack these with some tomato ketchup on the side. Heat some oil and add mushroom, onion, salt, and saute well. Spread butter on two slices of bread. Then, add the mushroom mixture and grated cheese on top and cover with another bread slice. And it's done.

#4 Red sauce pasta

Kids love pasta and this red sauce pasta recipe is perfect for lunch. Heat oil, saute some bell peppers and set aside. Then cook ripe tomatoes with a bit of red chili powder and blend with the bell peppers. For the sauce, saute some garlic. Add onions, the tomato mix, salt, oregano and mix well. Add boiled pasta, olive oil, mix well and serve.

#5 Quinoa potato burger

Packed with plant-based protein, this burger is nutritious and tasty. Mix chopped garlic, and onions with cumin, salt, mashed potatoes, and cooked quinoa. Shape the mix like a patty, coat with bread crumbs, and shallow fry. Spread tomato ketchup and mayonnaise inside the burger bun. Add slices of onions, tomato, lettuce leaf, and the patty and cover with the other half of the bun.