5 best cheeses for burgers

Written by Varnika Sharma Jan 30, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

The key to a great burger is, of course, the cheese.

What is common in popular burgers? It is not the bun or the patty, but the quality and texture of the cheese in them. If you are planning to replicate your favorite burger at home, you will need to choose the best cheese made for your choice of burger. Why go with the regular slices when you can use what famous chefs use?

#1 Cheddar

Cheddar cheese is one of the most popular cheeses used in burgers worldwide. It is hard, has a sharp taste, and goes well with most patties. Cheddar cheese is made up of cow's milk by condensing it for a few months. It is yellowish in color and great for satisfying your cheese cravings. Pro tip: Grate and put in the patty for yummy ooziness.

#2 American cheese

If you want to enjoy a classic American-style cheeseburger, then pick American cheese. It is usually manufactured using milk, whey protein, and emulsifiers and melts perfectly on the patty. This cheese comes from a variety of cheddar with a creamy and salty flavor and is only slightly firm. It is just perfect for that ooey-gooey texture we all love in our burgers.

#3 Goat cheese

Goat cheese aka chèvre is made from goat milk. It is prepared in a wide variety, from soft fresh cheese to hard aged cheese. The soft version gives a super creamy tang to complement the seared meat in the burger. This cheese also goes best with a burger that has caramelized onions instead of ketchup or mustard.

#4 Brie

Brie is a soft cow's-milk cheese named after the French region of Brie where it finds its origin. It has a buttery and creamy taste. The creaminess of brie makes it ideal for burgers. Most burger lovers like to stuff it inside the patty instead of simply putting it on top of the patty. It is ideal to get that loved gooey texture.

#5 Smoked gouda

Gouda is a sweet, creamy, yellow cow's milk cheese and comes from the Netherlands. Smoked gouda cheese is a bit nuttier than regular gouda and lends a bold flavor to the burger. It is a little salty but not too much as to overpower the flavor of your patty. Smoked gouda tastes best with barbecue sauce and on turkey burgers.