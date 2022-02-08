Lifestyle

Sustainable gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Love can be expressed in a number of ways, and the most common way is gifting. Be it a bar of chocolate, or doing the dishes and letting your partner rest--it all comes down to giving something to make them feel loved and appreciated. While you choose a gift for your partner this Valentine's day, be responsible and opt for sustainable items.

#1 Luxury herbal and organic body care products

Body care products like soaps are universally loved. They are not only easy on the skin but also good for the environment. A little heavy on the pocket, these essential oil-induced items are cruelty-free, free of chemicals. Essential oils like lavender, peppermint, rosemary, and the rarest oud derived from the Aquilaria tree, are highly beneficial for your skin, promote sleep, and alleviate stress.

#2 Coconut, soy, beeswax candles

Coconut wax, soy wax, or beeswax candles are made with natural wax extracted from coconut meat, soybeans, beehives respectively and essential oils. These are the best and healthiest types of wax to make candles because they don't produce as much soot as the other types of wax. Coconut wax has a much better scent throw. Beeswax releases a faint honey scent.

#3 Plants and hanging cork planters

Plants as gifts are a great means of wishing good luck and telling someone that you care. Along with plants you can also choose to gift innovative planters made of biodegradable materials like cork, bamboo pulp, rice hulls, wheat straw, and cornstalks. These pots last upto two years but break down in less than six months when composted. They are biodegradable, renewable, and recyclable.

#4 Ceramics

Ceramics are made from clay, and when they eventually break, they break down into particles that do not harm the environment. Ceramics do not release any toxic gas into the atmosphere and hence are entirely eco-friendly. Items like personalized ceramic mugs, decorative plates, soup bowls, candles, jewelry, or decorative pieces are heartwarming yet environment-friendly gifts.

#5 Purses and wallets made of sustainable yarn

If you can sew and crochet, get sustainable yarns like those made of banana fiber, bamboo fiber, or jute, and weave your magic to surprise your partner. If not, look for brands that sell bags, purses, and wallets made of similar sustainable material or recycled leather. These purses look as good as regular fashion purses and yet leave you guilt-free while using them.