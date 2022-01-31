Lifestyle

5 fun things to do on Valentine's Day

Written by Sneha Das Jan 31, 2022

These fun romantic ideas will make the day of love more special for both of you.

Valentine's Day is around the corner and the best thing you can gift your loved one is some quality time. From organizing a cozy romantic dinner date or a fun movie night to planning a great weekend getaway, the day of love is all about making your partner feel special and happy. Here are a few fun things to do on Valentine's Day.

#1 Watch some romantic movies

If you are a couple that loves to chill at home and snuggle up on the couch with some hot chocolate, then this marathon movie night option is perfect for you. There are multiple classic romantic films like Titanic, The Vow, and The Notebook that you can enjoy with your better half. You can also watch some rom-coms for a good laugh.

What's better than relaxing with your partner on Valentine's night after a long and tiring week? So carry your warm blankets and head up to your terrace or backyard to enjoy the magical night by watching the stars together. You can use a telescope to identify constellations on your stargazing date. You can also witness the stunning golden sunset together in your town.

#3 Cook some delicious food together

This Valentine's Day, ditch the traditional dinner date plan and cook some lip-smacking food with your partner. Cooking together will bring both of you closer to each other as you prepare for that special meal. Discuss the menu beforehand to avoid the last-minute rush. From delicious pasta and spaghetti to gooey chocolate fondue and heart-shaped cookies, there are plenty of options to decide on.

#4 Attend a virtual concert

It might not be a good idea to attend a live concert during these uncertain times of COVID-19, but there are various options available to enjoy a virtual concert. You can attend a recorded concert or witness a live performance together at home on YouTube easily. From rock to classical, you can find and attend your favorite ones from the comfort of your home.

#5 Plan a fun trip

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to escape from the daily chaos and plan a serene getaway with your loved one. Traveling is a great way to bond with your partner. You can plan an elaborate vacation or a short one, depending on your schedules. You can also go on an adventurous road trip to have a fabulous time together.