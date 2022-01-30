Lifestyle

5 foods that can fight hemorrhoids

Written by Sneha Das Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Jan 30, 2022, 04:30 pm 3 min read

A healthy diet comprising fiber-rich foods can prevent hemorrhoids.

Also known as piles, hemorrhoids are basically swollen veins around the lower rectum or the anus. They can develop internally or externally as well. Internal hemorrhoids are located within the rectum while external ones occur outside the anus and are more common. Hemorrhoids can be extremely painful, itchy, and troublesome but can be treated with the right choice of foods. Here's more.

Context Here is what our expert says

Hemorrhoids are dilated veins in the rectum. Constipation worsens hemorrhoids.

A diet that is rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber helps reduce the severity of hemorrhoids by softening the stool and reducing the strain on the rectum.

Those who suffer from hemorrhoids should increase fiber and fluids in their diet while reducing highly processed food that lacks fiber.

#1 Legumes

Eating fiber-rich foods can alleviate the symptoms of piles as fiber increases the stool weight and boosts water retention in the colon, leading to soft stools. High in insoluble fiber, legumes are edible seeds that include peas, beans, peanuts, soybeans, chickpeas, and lentils. Legumes will lead to bulky stool that will cause less strain when going to the washroom and ease your hemorrhoid symptoms.

#2 Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is well-known to have the essential properties of insoluble fiber. One cup of boiled broccoli contains around 5.1 grams of fiber. Broccoli contains plant chemicals called sulforaphane and glucosinolate that improve gut health and promote digestion. According to a study, quicker bowel movements were noticed after consuming 20 grams of raw broccoli daily for four weeks.

#3 Bell peppers

Bell peppers are extremely beneficial to ease your symptoms of hemorrhoids. There are approximately two grams of fiber in one cup of sliced bell pepper. These colorful vegetables are not only high in fiber but are also very hydrating as they are 93% water. This helps to prevent any painful straining and makes your stool smooth and easy.

#4 Prunes

Prunes are basically dried plums and incorporating a sufficient amount of stewed prunes into your diet can prevent constipation and indigestion and improve stool consistency. They can also keep you full for a longer time, and so can prevent obesity. Rich in sugar alcohol called sorbitol and phenols, they are a natural laxative, soften stool, and prevent infection in the gastrointestinal system.

#5 Squash

Squash is another food to put on your plates to fight hemorrhoids. It is full of fiber and a whole range of them are available all through the year. Yellow squash, zucchini, acorn squash, butternut squash, and pumpkin are the different types available to choose from. There are several ways to cook squash: stir-fried, boiled and mashed, or roasted.