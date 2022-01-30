Lifestyle

5 things to do in Tawang

Tawang is the perfect retreat for those who love mountains.

Located amidst the Himalayas in the heart of Arunachal Pradesh at an altitude of 10,000 feet, Tawang is an offbeat travel destination known for its breathtaking views and serenity. Surrounded by beautiful valleys, snow-covered mountains, dense forests, and serene lakes, the place is also called the new Ladakh. Tawang is an absolute delight for adventure enthusiasts. Here are five things to do when here.

Traveling to Tawang How to reach Tawang?

Tawang does not have its own airport. The nearest airport is the Salonibari Airport in Tezpur, Assam, which is 334 kilometers from Tawang. International travelers need to travel to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. You can take a cab or bus from here to reach Tawang. It takes around 10 hours to reach Tawang from Tezpur and around 13-14 hours from Guwahati.

#1 Practice meditation at Taktsang Gompa

If you wish to find your inner peace, then you must visit the popular monastery of Taktsang Gompa. The monastery is a white and yellow pilgrimage site that is situated on top of a hillock at an altitude of 12,500-13,500 feet. When here, practice peaceful meditation in the midst of blowing winds, clouds, and dense forests and soak in the calm and soothing atmosphere.

#2 Enjoy hiking at Gorichen Peak

Situated at an altitude of 22,500 feet, Gorichen Peak is the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh. It is considered a sacred area by the Monpa tribe. Take the hike only if you are up for a grueling journey that lasts around five-seven days. However, you will love camping en route to the peak, which offers you an amazing 360-degree view of the Himalayas.

#3 Take a stroll around the stunning Madhuri Lake

Madhuri Lake is one of the popular sightseeing spots in Tawang. Located amidst lush green valleys and snow-capped mountains, the perfect way to enjoy the beauty of the place is to take a leisurely stroll around the lake while relishing some hot momos. The lake is managed by the Indian Army and the best time to visit the lake is between April and October.

#4 Witness the gorgeous Nuranang Waterfalls

The gushing Nuranang Waterfalls, situated at an elevation of 6,000 feet, is a major attraction in Tawang. This milky white waterfall has a height of 100 meters and starts from the north of Sela Pass. There is a hydel power plant nearby as well. Surrounded by lush green vegetation, the cool sprinkle of the waterfall on your skin will feel simply amazing.

#5 Try some local food of Tawang

When you are in Tawang, you just cannot miss the local cuisine here that is a perfect blend of the North-Eastern food and spicy local food culture. Don't forget to try the interesting yak butter tea and the famous churpi, which is a local dish made of fermented cheese broth with vegetables and fungi. Also, try some chili chicken and piping hot Tibetan momos.