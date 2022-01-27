Lifestyle

5 recipes to cook for a date night

These romantic dinner ideas will make date night at home even better.

It's that time of the year again when love is in the air and everything seems rosy. But the pandemic won't let you have a nice date. So what should you do? How about taking the date indoors and whipping up some incredibly simple but tasty dishes? You can make these dishes together, as cooking is one of the ways couples can bond over.

#1 Spring veggie pasta

Cook the pasta as per instructions on the packet. Add chopped asparagus toward the end. Add oil in a large skillet and add garlic, leek, red pepper flakes, thyme, salt, and cook until leek becomes tender. Drain the pasta and add to the leek mix. Add some oil, lemon juice, parmesan, and some pasta water. Sprinkle some more parmesan, lemon zest, and serve.

#2 Toasted caprese garlic bread

This garlic bread acts as the perfect appetizer or side dish. Preheat your oven. Mix butter and minced garlic and spread on the bread slices. Place some mozzarella cheese on top and bake until the cheese melts. Now add tomato slices and season with salt, pepper, and some basil. Cook again for two minutes to soften the tomatoes. Finish with some balsamic glaze.

#3 Tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwiches

A grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup are a match made in heaven. Besides, both of them can be cooked in no time. You can even customize the bread and cut your sandwiches into heart shapes. Grilled cheese sandwiches can go multiple ways--with mayonnaise, butter, and the cheeses you both love. They just need to be crispy and gooey. Here's a detailed recipe.

#4 Cheese fondue

Cheese fondue is love and comfort tied into one. The best cheeses for fondue are gruyère and gouda. Add grated cheese to the pot in batches. Use cornstarch to thicken instead of flour. White wine is used to keep the texture smooth. Serve in the fondue pot to keep it melty. Enjoy with veggie sticks, baked potatoes, or breadsticks. Here is a recipe.

#5 Rosemary potatoes

Herb roasted potatoes are hearty, filling, and easy to make. Preheat your toaster oven. Dice the potatoes and place them on a baking tray covered with foil. Put olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper and bake until they turn brown. Flip midway through the cook. Remove when they turn crispy and sprinkle some more seasoning. Eat as a snack or a side dish.