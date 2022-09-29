Lifestyle

World Heart Day: 5 drinks to boost your heart health

Written by Sneha Das Sep 29, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

These healthy drinks will boost your heart health.

Observed on September 29, World Heart Day raises awareness about cardiovascular diseases, their warning signs, and how to prevent and fight them. The day was established by the World Heart Federation in collaboration with the World Health Organization. Join this year's challenge to walk, run or bike a heart shape in your city, and start drinking these healthy concoctions to boost your heart health.

A great drink for your heart health, pomegranate juice contains special antioxidants that prevent the hardening and narrowing of arteries that transport blood to your heart. Loaded with powerful micronutrients called polyphenols, this healthy fruit helps stimulate circulation and lower inflammation. It also helps decrease high blood pressure, slow down the oxidation process in the body and prevent the risk of heart attacks.

Known as a heart-healthy drink, coffee can protect your heart health and reduce the risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Apart from giving you a much-needed morning pick-me-up, coffee also helps maintain a healthy metabolism. According to a study review, people who drank three cups of coffee daily had a 19% reduced risk of death from heart diseases as compared to non-drinkers.

Ajwain water is a great traditional remedy for lowering high blood pressure. Thymol found in ajwain produces calcium-channel-blocking effects which help in lowering blood pressure levels. It also keeps your pharynx and lungs clean and helps asthma patients to breathe properly. Add water and ajwain to a pan and boil the mixture. Strain the mixture, add honey, lemon, and black salt, and consume.

Packed with high levels of antioxidants vitamins A, C, and E, papaya juice helps to reduce the risk of heart ailments and prevents the oxidation of cholesterol. The lycopene and vitamin C present in this healthy and tasty fruit helps improve blood flow and keeps your heart healthy. Papaya also helps enhance the protective effects of "good" HDL cholesterol.

Rich in antioxidants, hibiscus tea may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It helps to prevent damage caused by the build-up of free radicals and lowers high blood pressure levels. According to studies, hibiscus tea helps to lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Add dried hibiscus petals to boiling water and let it infuse. Strain, add lemon juice and honey, and serve.