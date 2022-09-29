Lifestyle

Visiting Salt Lake and Dum Dum? Check out these pandals

Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata's Dum Dum and Salt Lake area are a must-visit.

Although Durga Puja begins this weekend, people have already started hitting pandals across Kolkata to avoid the rush on the main days of the festival. Every corner of the City of Joy is lit with decorative lights and the roads are overflowing with last-minute shoppers and excited revenge pandal hoppers! Here are five must-see pandals in Kolkata's Salt lake and Dum Dum area.

Unique theme FD Block, Salt Lake

One of the most iconic and popular pujas in Salt Lake area, the FD Block pandal comes up with a unique theme every year. Celebrating its 38th year this time, the pandal will depict the fictional story of a tribal clan that is on the verge of extinction. An artificial village has been created amid a jungle using eco-friendly products.

60th year celebration Laketown Adhibashibrinda

Celebrating its 60th year this time, the Laketown Adhibashibrinda has constructed a pandal on a whopping budget of Rs. 33 lakh. This year's theme is "White Ravan." The pandal has been designed as a cave dedicated to Ravan with eight statues highlighting his different capabilities. Inspired by the mythical palace of Ravan in Sri Lanka's Sigiriya, the goddess has a weather-beaten marble finish.

Instrospection theme Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra

Celebrating its 22nd year this time, the theme for Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra is "Introspection." The pandal's cylindrical pillar has several leaf puppets from Odisha affixed to it. The dreadlocks in relief spread across the pandal walls represent the baul philosophy of selflessness. The Goddess is seated with patachritras that showcase slices of the babu culture.

Journey of life Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha

Celebrating its 37th year this time, the theme for Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha this year is "Choloman," meaning the journey of life. The pandal has been decorated with recycled items like tires and bus tickets, urban hostels, and wooden ticket booking stalls. The goddess has one foot ahead of the other, indicating motion and depicting that she has come out of the temple.

Musical theme Dum Dum Park Sarbojanin

Celebrating its 71st year this time, their theme for 2022 is "Shobdo-shurey sarbojanin," indicating a musical pandal. Artist Dhiman Sutar plans to create music out of the most mundane noises through the theme. Sounds of brass bells ringing and other traditional plaything sounds will be created by motorizing the items. An oversized replica of a vinyl record will continually rotate above the idol.