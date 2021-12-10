Politics BJP's Kolkata civic poll manifesto talks security, health, education

BJP's Kolkata civic poll manifesto talks security, health, education

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 12:29 am

The BJP has enlisted a 6S Model in its Kolkata civic poll manifesto.

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party released its poll manifesto for the civic elections in Kolkata on Wednesday. It placed a strong emphasis on health, education, culture, and transparency. If elected, the party also promised to increase security in the city. The party has planned a 6S Model for the city: Swastha Kolkata, Swachh Kolkata, Shikshit Kolkata, Surakshit Kolkata, Sanskritik Kolkata, and Sobar Kolkata.

Context Why does this story matter?

After facing a disastrous defeat in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP is eyeing the municipal polls in the state capital. The BJP's rival in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress, has also been trying to make its mark in national politics. The Kolkata civic polls—to be held on December 19—prove to be a litmus test of the BJP's popularity.

Release 'BJP to fight with all power and win'

(Source: Twitter/@BJP4Bengal)

The BJP's manifesto was released in the presence of BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi, MLA Suvendhu Adhikari, and other BJP officials. "We will fight the civic polls with all power and will win," said Adhikari, formerly the protégé of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari said he wanted all 112 municipalities' forthcoming elections to be held at the same time.

Vision What is BJP's vision for Kolkata?

The BJP envisions Kolkata as the engine of development for West Bengal and eastern India altogether. "We will bring back the lost pride to Kolkata's cityscape by building world-class infrastructure, boosting its economy, ensuring cleanliness, and providing a safe environment for its residents," read the manifesto. The party has vowed to lift the city from economic and political chaos.

Manifesto 'Kolkata will win, BJP will win'

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

A "unified transport card" has also been promised in the election manifesto, titled "Kolkata will win, BJP will win." The party committed to digitizing all public transportation ticketing systems in Bengal. It also promised to address hawkers' demands and problems and to fully execute the PM-SVANidhi Scheme for hawkers. Safety in slum areas was also assured.