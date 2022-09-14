Lifestyle

5 souvenirs from Coorg that you must take home

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 14, 2022, 05:47 pm 3 min read

Traveling to Coorg? Get your hands on these 5 items.

Coorg garners a lot of love and attention for its picturesque landscapes, coffee plantations, steep hills, lush forests, and countless streams. A favorite travel destination of many around the world, the "Scotland of India" has so much to offer that you just can't get enough of. So if you're visiting "Kashmir of the South", here are five souvenirs you must get home.

As mentioned above, Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations. In fact, it's known as the "Coffee cup of India". The coffee here is aromatic, full-bodied, and tastes mild, so you must grab some for home. Additionally, Coorg also produces the world's costliest coffee called civet coffee (kopi luwak) and is a major exporter of coffee beans including Arabica and Robusta.

Homemade wines in Coorg are popular, utterly delicious, and won't burn a hole in your pocket. These hearty concoctions feature not only grapes but also have the goodness of ingredients including ginger, apricot, pineapple, litchi, gooseberry, passion fruits, etc. Some even include saffron and dry fruits. You can score wines in flavors including pomegranate, cheeku, coffee, etc on your way back home.

Chocolates are among the most sought-after souvenirs that tourists buy in Coorg. These chocolates are homemade and feature 100% organic ingredients sourced from the plantations at this gorgeous hill station. They are available in a variety and are known to be irresistibly tempting. Although you can find them at all local stores, Choci Coorg is a place you must bookmark for chocolaty shopping.

Coorg was once the leading exporter of honey and its quality is absolutely second to none. The honey produced is cent percent organic, so you can easily buy some bottles and take home. However, before you purchase, make sure they feature an AGMARK as it ensures its quality. This will also help you steer clear of honey that's adulterated and sold at exorbitant prices.

Information What is AGMARK?

AGMARK is a certification for all agricultural products which ensures that they are of the highest quality, conform to hygiene standards, and are fit to use. The mark is given to fruits, vegetables, pulses, cereals, honey, oils, ghee, spices, wheat, butter, flour, oilseeds, etc.

Coorg's agricultural scene is quite impressive as it's blessed with a bounty of nature. The hill station offers an eclectic array of spices that you can use for cooking and get reminded of your #CoorgDiaries one bite at a time. So when you visit this idyllic destination, do shop for cardamom, black pepper, basil, cumin, oregano, rosemary, clove, thyme, mint, sage, etc.

Information What else can you buy in Coorg?

Coorg is also famous for oranges, dry fruits, herbal oils, silk sarees, handmade soaps, flavored teas, wooden and coconut artifacts, traditional jewelry, etc. Each of these items is easily available across the hill station and makes for the perfect souvenir that you can take home.