Check out these 5 unique hotels in Italy

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 31, 2022, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Check out these unique hotels in Italy that will make your travel diaries more memorable.

Traveling to Italy and looking for an extraordinary place to stay at? Well, consider yourself sorted. Known for its lip-smacking food and incredible art, tourists from across the world flock to Italy throughout the year. And so to make their travel diaries more memorable, the country houses a plethora of hotels that are based on unique concepts. Here are five unique hotels in Italy.

Swimming pool Belmond Hotel Cipriani

Belmond Hotel Cipriani is the only hotel in Italy's Venice that has a swimming pool, making it a unique property. The Olympic-sized swimming pool is filled with heated sea water. Located on Giudecca Island, this property has rooms that are well-equipped and beautifully decorated. It houses a restaurant and spa to make your stay more comfortable. Additionally, it offers free 24-hour private boat service.

Stay in caves Sextantio Le Grotte Della Civita

Sextantio Le Grotte Della Civita is nestled in Italy's Matera. As a matter of fact, Matera is famous for its Sassi quarters that have preserved hundreds of caves where early men used to dwell and learn how to use tools and fire. Le Grotte della Civita is placed in the oldest part of the Sassi, comprising 18 renovated cave rooms and an ancient church.

Stay inside trulli houses Masseria Cervarolo

Masseria Cervarolo is located in Ostuni, Italy. The hotel features 16th century round-shaped trulli houses with cone-shaped roofs that were historically used to store food. Although the huts are loaded with modern amenities, they preserve the original charm of the place. In addition to this, the hotel also houses a swimming pool, an in-house restaurant, bar, parking area, handmade furniture, and an ancient chapel.

Zero carbon footprint MO.OM Hotel

MO.OM Hotel in Italy's Olgiate Olona town has been designed by Mario Grosso - world's top eco-architect. The entire hotel uses methane microturbines to generate energy. The property features a Turkish bath, sauna, and an indoor swimming pool with hydromassage jets. In fact, all the private bathrooms have a Tatami flooring in the shower area, offering a natural foot massage.

11th century palace Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast

Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast is a 1000-year-old renovated palace in Italy's Ravello Salerno. The property features beautifully-designed traditional rooms, offering stunning views of the sea or garden. Perched on a sea-view cliff, the hotel even has an infinity pool. During the summer season, this property offers complimentary boat excursions along the coast, as well as a free shuttle to Amalfi and Positano.