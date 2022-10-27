Lifestyle

5 books every teen must read before they turn 20

5 books every teen must read before they turn 20

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 27, 2022, 06:30 pm 3 min read

Teens, read these five books for a good time

Our teenage years teach us a lot - from emotions and thought processes to aims in life and actions to take. However, the process isn't all rosy, especially considering the kind of challenges one may encounter during the learning process. Let's help you live through your teenage years, one page at a time. Here are five books that can help you fare well.

Self-help '7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens' by Sean Covey

Written by Sean Covey, this self-help book offers an amazing read for teens with a roadmap to help them achieve their goals. As you read through this book, you will be equipped with seven habits that can help shape your personality. In addition to this, it also helps you improve your self-esteem, build friendships, face challenging situations with courage, and make thoughtful choices.

Calm your emotions 'Mindfulness for Teens in 10 Minutes a Day'

Teenage can be daunting and no less than an emotional roller coaster ride fueled by an increased level of hormones. However, this book by Jennie Marie Battistin can give you the right direction to improve relations with friends and family. It also improves your mindset and self-esteem with some 10-minute exercises daily including breathing techniques, guided processes, and practice prompts.

Life skills 'How to Be a Person' by Catherine Newman

This book has been beautifully penned by Catherine Newman and is a masterpiece for kids and teenagers. It offers you not just one, two, or three but a whopping 65 useful, realistic, and important life skills that can help you become a better person. From learning basic chores like making a bed to how to apologize, there's something for every teen to learn.

Inspiring 'Go Big' by Cory Cotton

Six college guys created a YouTube channel named "Dude Perfect," showcasing the craziest basketball shots you can imagine. Their content has inspired a million people with one contagious message - Go Big! This book tells their story and unveils their secret to success. Additionally, it also shares five practical principles for taking your passion, dreams, and skills to a whole new level.

Stay clear 'Boundaries' by Henry Cloud

Boundaries by Henry Cloud lays emphasis on how important it is to set boundaries to dodge bad things in life. Through this book, the author shares that every teen must have physical boundaries (who may touch you and who should not), mental boundaries (the freedom to express your thoughts), and emotional boundaries (to manage your feelings). Check out more such book recommendations.