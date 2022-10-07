Lifestyle

5 delicious radish recipes perfect for winters

5 delicious radish recipes perfect for winters

Written by Sneha Das Oct 07, 2022, 01:31 pm 2 min read

These radish recipes will comfort you during the chilly winter days.

Radishes are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutritional compounds that have a positive effect on your overall health. They add a pungent and peppery flavor to various dishes and are one of the most consumed vegetables during the winter in India. They have been used to treat illnesses in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine. Here are five delicious winter recipes using radish.

Indian flatbread Mooli ka paratha

Combine together whole wheat flour, and ghee. In another bowl, mix together grated radish, coriander leaves, chopped ginger, green chilies, lemon juice, and salt. Shape the dough into balls, place the radish mixture inside each, and seal. Roll out the stuffed ball in the shape of a chapatti. Cook the parathas in a ghee-smeared tawa until brown and serve hot with yogurt.

Healthy sabzi Mooli ki sabzi

Mix together besan, coriander-cumin powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, and oil. Saute mustard seeds in oil. Add asafoetida and chopped radish and saute well. Add radish leaves and saute again. Cover and cook for two minutes while stirring occasionally. Sprinkle the besan mixture over it, cover, and cook for another two minutes while stirring occasionally. Serve hot with rotis or parathas.

Rajasthani dish Mooli moong dal

Combine together chopped white radish, moong dal, salt, turmeric powder, and water in a pressure cooker and cook until three whistles. Saute cumin seeds, bay leaf, and cloves in some ghee for a few seconds. Add green chilies, ginger, red chili powder, asafoetida, cooked radish-dal mixture, and water and cook for two-three minutes while stirring occasionally. Add chopped coriander, mix well and serve hot.

Creamy and luscious Mooli ki kheer

Steam grated radish in hot water, strain, and keep aside. Boil milk in a saucepan with crushed cardamom and bay leaves. Saute radish in ghee, add to the milk and stir well. Add saffron-milk mixture and stir. Add ghee-roasted cashews, raisins, almonds, and grated coconut, and cook for a few minutes. Add jaggery powder, and a little salt and mix well. Serve warm.

Comfort food Radish soup

Add radish slices in a saucepan along with garam masala powder and water and cook well until the radish turns tender. Let it cool and then blend the radish and strain it. Mix the strained radish liquid with water and pepper. Boil the soup for around five minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and radish slices and serve hot on a cold winter night.