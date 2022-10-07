Lifestyle

World Smile Day 2022: 5 surprising benefits of smiling

World Smile Day 2022: 5 surprising benefits of smiling

Written by Sneha Das Oct 07, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

This year's theme for World Smile Day is 'Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile'

Observed on the first Friday of October, World Smile Day makes people aware of the powers of smiling and how it can change their perspective toward life. The day was first observed by commercial artist Harvey Ball as a response to his creation of the smiley face. If you are having a tough time smiling, these benefits will curve up your lips.

Longevity Smiling helps you live longer

Did you know that smiling can actually lengthen your overall lifespan? According to a study, intense genuine smiling is associated with longer life. Being happy and positive throughout life reduces various health issues, thereby ensuring longevity. People who smile a lot tend to have a more stable personality and better cognitive and interpersonal skills. It also leads to a healthier lifestyle.

Stress and anxiety Helps release stress

Stress can sometimes show up on your face and expression and take a toll on your health and appearance. Smiling is one of the best ways to release stress and anxiety as it helps you look good and happy. It helps prevent you from looking tired or worn down. When you smile, your brain releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides that help fight off stress.

Immune system Boosts your immune system

Smiling helps to boost your immune system, thereby improving your overall health. Your immune function improves when you smile as your brain releases certain neurotransmitters and you feel calm and relaxed. Smiling more increases the production of antibodies and other illness-killing cells which helps to strengthen your immune system and keep diseases at bay. Hence, go ahead and flaunt your brightest smile.

Blood pressure Helps lower blood pressure levels

High blood pressure can increase the risk of developing several cardiovascular diseases. Smiling is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to lower your blood pressure and prevent the risk of heart ailments. When you smile, your oxygen consumption and heart rate increase. Following this, your muscles relax and your heart rate reduces which helps in lowering your blood pressure.

Pain reliever Smiling alleviates pain

Smiling acts as a natural drug and can help reduce pains and aches in your body and make you feel relaxed. According to several studies, smiling triggers a chemical reaction in your brain and releases endorphins and serotonin that act as natural painkillers. These endorphins not only elevate your mood but also relax your body and reduce physical pain without any side effects.