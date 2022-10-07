World Smile Day 2022: 5 surprising benefits of smiling
Observed on the first Friday of October, World Smile Day makes people aware of the powers of smiling and how it can change their perspective toward life. The day was first observed by commercial artist Harvey Ball as a response to his creation of the smiley face. If you are having a tough time smiling, these benefits will curve up your lips.
Did you know that smiling can actually lengthen your overall lifespan? According to a study, intense genuine smiling is associated with longer life. Being happy and positive throughout life reduces various health issues, thereby ensuring longevity. People who smile a lot tend to have a more stable personality and better cognitive and interpersonal skills. It also leads to a healthier lifestyle.
Stress can sometimes show up on your face and expression and take a toll on your health and appearance. Smiling is one of the best ways to release stress and anxiety as it helps you look good and happy. It helps prevent you from looking tired or worn down. When you smile, your brain releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides that help fight off stress.
Smiling helps to boost your immune system, thereby improving your overall health. Your immune function improves when you smile as your brain releases certain neurotransmitters and you feel calm and relaxed. Smiling more increases the production of antibodies and other illness-killing cells which helps to strengthen your immune system and keep diseases at bay. Hence, go ahead and flaunt your brightest smile.
High blood pressure can increase the risk of developing several cardiovascular diseases. Smiling is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to lower your blood pressure and prevent the risk of heart ailments. When you smile, your oxygen consumption and heart rate increase. Following this, your muscles relax and your heart rate reduces which helps in lowering your blood pressure.
Smiling acts as a natural drug and can help reduce pains and aches in your body and make you feel relaxed. According to several studies, smiling triggers a chemical reaction in your brain and releases endorphins and serotonin that act as natural painkillers. These endorphins not only elevate your mood but also relax your body and reduce physical pain without any side effects.