5 meaningful books with animals as central characters

Written by Sneha Das Jul 31, 2022

These allegorical books feature animals as protagonists and touch upon social issues.

Animals as lead characters in a novel's plot not only thrill and excite adults but also make a great read for children who don't like to read otherwise. Nonhuman characters in the form of allegory offer an emotional insight and depth to the story, making it an entertaining read. Check out these five books with animals as central characters that will change your mind.

Political satire 'Animal Farm' by George Orwell

This timeless classic by George Orwell was published in 1945. It's a political satire that highlights the communist and socialist philosophies during the Stalinism days of the Soviet Union. The story revolves around an animal group led by pigs that protest against their exploitation at human hands. However, the pigs, in the end, join hands with humans and start exploiting others for personal gains.

Home and belonging 'Watership Down' by Richard Adams

This adventure novel by Richard Adams talks about home and belonging and sends a message about the ills of human society. Rabbits and bunnies are protagonists and antagonists in this novel. A group of rabbits is in search of a home after humans have destroyed their environment. The story follows their fight against destructive humans and other animals to protect their community and land.

Horse racing 'Horse Heaven' by Jane Smiley

Originally published in 2000, this novel gives a detailed and wide-angled view of the world of horse racing and breeding. The story is set on a horse racetrack where trainers and jockeys are under immense pressure. Told from a horse's perspective, the story talks about the character development of both humans and horses in all phases of life, be it joy or pain.

Heart-touching novel 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' by Garth Stein

Written by American author Garth Stein, this heart-touching novel was published in 2008. The story is narrated by an intelligent dog named Enzo, who is an important part of the life of Denny Swift, a race car driver. He educated himself by watching TV and observing human life. The novel uses racing analogies to explain how to cope with life's most difficult challenges.

Graphic novel 'Maus: A Survivor's Tale' by Art Spiegelman

Published in 1980, Maus is the only graphic novel to win the Pulitzer Prize. It revolves around Art Spiegelman interviewing his father about his life experiences as a Holocaust survivor and a Polish Jew. Spiegelman portrays different religions, races, and ethnicity as specific animals, depicting Europe as a huge mouse trap, Germans as cats, and Jews as mice. Check out more such book recommendations.