A pillow worth Rs. 45L can reportedly solve sleep disorders

Written by Sneha Das Jun 24, 2022, 03:45 pm 2 min read

The world's most expensive pillow claims to solve all your sleeping problems. (Photo credit: Instagram @van.der.hilst)

Want to get the best sleeping experience of your life? Well, be ready to shell out a bucketload of money. A Netherlands-based physiotherapist and neck specialist Thijs van der Hilst has created the world's most expensive pillow which costs a whopping Rs. 45 lakh. According to van der Hilst, it is a boon for those who suffer from insomnia problems and can help them.

van der Hilst has spent almost 15 years completing the special pillow and a lot of research, thought, and planning has gone into its making. The Tailormade Pillow Gold Edition is being sold by the company Van der Hilst BV, which was founded by the Dutch specialist himself. The website claims that the pillow is the world's first-ever 3D printed and 3D scanned pillow.

van der Hilst developed it after learning that the pillow was behind his clients' sleeping discomfort. In an interview, he said, "As a cervical specialist, I used to send my patients to a bed store to buy a good pillow. But what is the right pillow for which patient?" "If there are three pillow sizes available, which one would fit the best?" he added.

"Are three sizes of pillow enough to fit everybody?" van der Hilst said. "The technology is totally new. I developed an algorithm to calculate the exact size and shape of a pillow for every person," the expert added.

The pillow's 3D scanner measures the exact dimensions of the person's head, shoulders, and neck. The Dutch memory foam adapts to the person's head shape. He then checks the upper body measurements and sleeping habits of patients. Next, mathematical computations are done and the output is sent to Holland's designer team. You will have to wait for two-five months to try the final product.

The exclusive and advanced pillow is covered with a 24-carat gold cover, making it the first truly gold fabric in the world. The pillow's zipper is studded with four diamonds and a 22.5-carat sapphire. The flashy covering blocks all kinds of electromagnetic radiation, including radio waves, light, etc. Premium Dutch memory foam has been milled in the pillow's core using a high-tech robotic machine.