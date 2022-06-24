Lifestyle

Recipe of the Day: Vegetarian Lasagna

Lasagna is an extremely filling and tasty dish.

Lasagna is one of the most famous Italian dishes and for good reason. Originally prepared with ribbon pasta, and layered stuffing of meats and tomato sauce, vegetables, cheeses, and Italian seasonings, like garlic, oregano, and basil, lasagna is a dish enjoyed by one and all. Here is a vegetarian version of the famed dish which will make everyone happy.

Gather around Ingredients needed for the lasagna

Ribbon pasta Chopped spinach Ricotta cheese Shredded Parmesan cheese Shredded mozzarella cheese Chopped fresh basil Chopped button mushrooms 750 gm Chopped shiitake mushrooms 500 gm Chopped onions 1 cup Extra virgin olive oil 1/4 cup Chopped garlic; four cloves Tomato paste Water one cup Dried thyme one tablespoon Chili flakes 1/2 teaspoon Sugar one tablespoon Salt 1/4 teaspoon

Let's get cooking Method of cooking

Typically, cooked pasta is assembled with the layer ingredients and then baked. The baked dish is then cut into single-serving portions. First, start with dry sauteing the mushrooms (No oil needed). Add some salt and stir. Once the mushrooms start to release water, add chopped onions. Cook until the mushroom water has boiled away. Now add olive oil and stir well.

Make the sauce Preparing the dish

Add garlic to the mushrooms, give a quick mix and then add the tomatoes. Mix well and add water. Throw in some thyme, chili flakes, and sugar. Let it cook on low heat for about 15 minutes. Now boil water in a pot, and add a little oil and salt. Add the pasta and cook till al dente, and then drain.

The layering process Setting up before baking

Rinse the pasta with water and separate them. Grease a baking dish and start layering. Set your oven to pre-heat at 180 degree Celsius. Add a layer of tomato sauce to the baking dish, then a layer of the ribbon pasta. Add ricotta cheese and cooked and drained spinach, and mozzarella cheese. To this add the mushroom sauce and fresh basil.

Baking the dish Final steps

Over the mushrooms place another layer of the pasta, then the tomato sauce, cheeses, and mushroom sauce. Continue to layer like this until you reach the top of your deep baking dish. Over the top layer, sprinkle parmesan cheese generously. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove the foil and bake again for 20 minutes. Rest it before serving.