5 extraordinary health benefits of radish that you must know

Written by Sneha Das Oct 06, 2022

Radish is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients.

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, radish is a light-colored healthy root vegetable with a crunchy texture and a mildly spicy and peppery taste. The ancient Greeks and Romans used radish for medicinal purposes about 2,500 years ago, besides consuming it as food. Radish is loaded with vitamin C that protects your cells from damage. Here are five excellent health benefits of radish.

Boosts your immunity

Loaded with high amounts of vitamin C, radish boosts your overall immunity and protects you from common colds and coughs. Consuming this healthy vegetable daily also helps control the development of harmful free radicals, inflammation, and early aging. Radish soup or juice helps expel phlegm, especially in toddlers and elders who have difficulty coughing or spitting out the thick mucus.

Great for your skin

The high amounts of vitamin C, B-complex, and zinc in radish are known to have amazing benefits for your skin. Vitamin C is extremely beneficial in the formation of collagen which helps to increase the elasticity of your skin. The water content in it keeps your skin hydrated. Packed with disinfectant properties, radish also reduces problems associated with dry skin and wrinkles.

Protects your heart

Packed with essential antioxidants called anthocyanins, radish helps protect your heart and keeps cardiovascular diseases at bay. It also contains other heart-protective nutrients like calcium, folic acid, vitamin C, flavonoids, and potassium. Radishes are also rich in fiber which helps in lowering cholesterol levels and preventing the risk of heart ailments. Natural nitrates in this root vegetable also improve blood flow.

Helps to lose weight

Radishes contain almost zero fat, low carbohydrates, and fewer calories which makes them ideal for people on a weight loss diet. The fiber in it keeps you full for a longer time, thereby preventing overeating. The high water content in radish keeps you hydrated which is essential for weight loss. The high fiber and low glycemic index in radish also increase your body's metabolism.

Helps against diabetes

The low amount of carbohydrates and low glycemic index of radish is extremely beneficial for diabetic patients. It has anti-diabetic properties that improve your glucose intake and lowers blood sugar. It also contains a compound that regulates adiponectin, a hormone responsible for reducing blood sugar levels in the blood. You can consume radish daily to improve your glucose metabolism and insulin response.