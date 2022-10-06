Lifestyle

National Noodle Day: 5 noodle-licious recipes you should try today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 06, 2022

Cook and savor these appetizing noodles on National Noodles Day.

It is time to indulge in the strings of happiness as today's the most noodle-licious day of the week. October 6 marks National Noodle Day, giving us more reason to tuck into our favorite food that is 4,000 years old! And we believe that the best way to celebrate its existence is to cook and savor it. Here are five drool-worthy noodle recipes.

Flat noodles Pad Thai

Heat some oil in a skillet or wok and add finely chopped garlic. Fry until golden. Add tofu and stir gently. Crack two eggs into the wok quickly as the tofu fries. Next up, add boiled flat noodles and mix them well. Once done, add spring onions, peanuts, and bean sprouts. Now add lemon juice, chili powder, sugar, and soy sauce. Stir and serve.

Thick noodles Stir fried udon noodles with black pepper sauce

To make the sauce, heat some peanut and sesame oil in a wok. Add minced garlic and ginger to it. Next, add soy sauce and rice vinegar to complete it. Toss the noodles in the sauce and add crushed black pepper. Stir everything well. Add bell peppers (green, yellow, and red capsicum), spring onions, and bean sprouts. Mix well and serve hot.

Street-style Desi chowmein

Boil noodles and add oil so they don't stick. Strain them once boiled. Now heat oil in a wok and add sliced onions. Stir fry them for 30 seconds, at least. Add minced ginger-garlic, followed by your favorite veggies. Stir fry for two minutes minimum. Add salt and black pepper, followed by noodles, vinegar, soy sauce, and green chili sauce. Serve hot.

Sweet and tangy Chicken chopsuey

Make the sauce by mixing vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, salt, corn flour, and some water. Keep it aside. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a wok and saute sliced onions and finely chopped garlic. Add chicken, capsicum, and the prepared sauce and stir fry on high flame. Separately, deep fry noodles until golden brown. Pour the chicken mixture into the noodles and enjoy.

Spicy and piquant Chili garlic noodles

Boil noodles and transfer them into a bowl and keep it aside. Heat some oil in the wok and add chopped onions, grated carrots, ginger paste, salt, and chili garlic paste. Stir well. Add the cooked noodles to it and mix well. Cook for two-three minutes. For more spice (if desired), add green chilis and schezwan chili sauce. Cook a little more and serve.