5 hiking trails in New Zealand for a thrilling adventure

New Zealand is one of those destinations where one would like to travel time and again. And what makes it so? Well, besides its stunning landscapes, rich culture, lofty mountains, and glacial lakes, the country is also home to many hiking trails that are perfect for adventure lovers. Here are five easy, moderate, and challenging hiking routes in New Zealand that might interest you.

Beach hike New Chums Beach (Wainuiototo Bay)

New Chums Beach is among the most beautiful ones in Coromandel Peninsula. The hike through this beach is quite easy as it stretches merely 1.5 kilometers with an elevation of 18 meters. It's the perfect route for people wanting to escape crowds and chill by the beach. The hike should take you about one hour to reach and back.

Capture Mount Egmont Pouakai Tarns via Mangorei Track

Pouakai Tarns via Mangorei Track is a 13-kilometer long route that has an elevation of 2,230 ft. It's the most suitable route for travelers who want to capture stunning shots of Taranaki or Mount Egmont. It's a moderate one-two day hike as you halt at Pouakai Hut where there's an option to stay overnight. The views on the route are gorgeous.

Coast Cape Brett

Are you looking for a hike that offers you idyllic vistas of New Zealand's coast with dramatic cliff drop-offs? Well, consider yourself sorted. Cape Brett is a gem of a hike that is 16.3 kilometers long one way with an elevation of 345 meters. You can spend a night at the Cape Brett hut and then return to Deep Water Cove the next day.

Least crowded Isthmus Peak

This one is for experienced hikers who want to test their strength and stamina. A hike to Isthmus Peak is 17 kilometers long and features an elevation of 1050 meters. As it is quite strenuous, it is one of the least crowded trails offering insanely picturesque views. Wear sun protection and multiple layers of clothing to protect yourself in extreme weather conditions.

Extremely steep Brewster Hut

Although the route to Brewster Hut is only 5.8 kilometers, it is still regarded as a challenging hike. The reason? Well, the entire hike is extremely steep right from the beginning till the end. However, it is worth the dedication and strength as it offers 360 degrees views of the neighboring peaks. Be careful on the ridgelines though, especially during high wind pressure.