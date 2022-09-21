Lifestyle

5 unique accommodations in Hungary to book your stay

5 unique accommodations in Hungary to book your stay

Written by Sneha Das Sep 21, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

These hotels in Hungary are cool, quirky, and unusual.

Filled with natural beauty, stunning lakes, rich culture, and beautiful spa towns, Hungary is a must-visit country in central Europe. The presence of romantic architecture and an abundance of thermal baths in the country adds to its beauty. Hungary also houses a lot of natural parks and natural reserves. If you are planning a trip there, check out these unique hotels.

Music-themed hotel Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection

Located in the center of Budapest near St. Stephen's Basilica, this cool five-star hotel is based on a music theme and is decorated with all things musical. The property houses cool and contemporary rooms along with a beautiful garden courtyard with retro furniture and a space-age piano. The hotel also has an underground spa and a restaurant with violins hanging from the ceiling!

Local artwork Lánchíd 19 Design Hotel Budapest

Conveniently located near the Castle District and the Belvaros in Budapest, this four-star hotel reflects the city's love for local artwork and individual artistic designs. The property features frosted glass walkways and artworks created by local students and an exterior with moving colored panels. The elegant bedrooms feature muted colors and high-end furnishings. The hotel also has a restaurant specializing in local dishes.

Luxury yurts Homoki Lodge

Located South of Budapest, between the Tisza and Danube rivers and forests, fruit orchards, and farmsteads, this beautiful lodge was built in 1997 by owners Brigit and Oliver Christen. You can enjoy your stay at the luxury yurts here that come with their own Jacuzzi. The hotel offers spa service where you can get hot stone, honey, and chocolate massages.

19th-century mansion Hotel Palazzo Zichy

Situated in the Palace District just inside the Great Boulevard, this four-star hotel is housed in an elegant palace from the 19th century that was built for the famous Hungarian noble, Count Nándor Zichy, and his family. The palace was turned into a hotel in 2009. The property's facade and 80 contemporary-style rooms have managed to preserve the beauty of the old mansion.

Five properties in one Puchner Castle Hotel

This beautiful four-star hotel includes five properties in one. You can stay in the Renaissance Palace decorated in the genteel style of Matthias Cornivus, the former king of Hungary and Croatia. You can also stay in The Castle or the 18th-century gallic Manor House featuring stonework and original wood beams. The Bathhouse features Mediterranean-style rooms while the Guest House is ideal for large groups.