Sweden calling? Check out these 5 incredibly unique hotels

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 05, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Book your stay at either of these unique hotels when in Sweden.

Known for its idyllic landscapes, beautiful lakes, abundant forests, and inviting coffee culture, Sweden is considered one of the most stunning destinations to visit. With that said, it welcomes a lot of travelers from around the world throughout the year. So if you're planning a trip to Sweden, here are five exceptionally unique hotels that are worth staying at. Check them out!

Made with ice and snow Icehotel

Every year during winters, the pristine waters of Torne River freezes into ice and Icehotel is hand-sculpted. The room temperature is about -5 degree Celsius, however, you won't have to worry as the rooms have beds covered with reindeer hides, warm clothing, and sleeping bags. Additionally, the rooms have curtains instead of doors. There are communal baths, changing rooms, and saunas outside the hotel.

Ecological Treehotel

"Nestled" (quite literally) in Sweden's Harads, Treehotel offers unique accommodations that are definitely going to make your trip memorable. The property offers rooms like The UFO, Biosphere, Mirrorcube, Dragonfly, and Bird's Nest - all of which are affixed to trees. All these rooms feature a modern and ecological design that offers you a mix of wildlife and luxury in equal measures.

Wild Jarzvoo Wolf Hotel

At this unique hotel in Sweden's Järvsö, your nearest neighbors will be wolves. The entire property is created in a barn inside a wolf closure, so you'll easily get a chance to spot them from your room's window and even hear them howling in the night. The hotel has five well-appointed rooms, toilets, and a sauna. You also get free entry to the zoo.

Floating hotel Utter Inn

Utter Inn is a floating hotel that is only a short boat ride away from the Västerås harbor. At this mini hotel, you can unwind at a 25-meter sq. deck as you cherish the stunning vistas of the water and sunset. Additionally, your room will be underwater as it has been made three meters below surface, so you can spot some marine life.

18th century prison Langholmen Hotel

Langholmen Hotel is located in Sweden's Stockholm and was a former prison for women. Yes, you read that right! It opened its doors in 1724 as a jail and functioned as one for 250 years! Post that, it was converted into a hotel. You can choose the cell (we mean room) of your own or a hostel room if your budget is tight.