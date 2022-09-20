Lifestyle

Traveling to Philippines? Bring home these 5 souvenirs

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 20, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

Boasting a multitude of islands, vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, and picture-perfect beaches, the Philippines is a dream travel destination for many. And of course, when you visit this beautiful country, buying a souvenir that keeps you hooked on your #traveldiaries goes without saying. So on that note, here are five stunning things you should get home from your trip to the Philippines.

Sound of the Philippines Traditional musical instruments

Musical instruments come across as great souvenirs, especially because they capture the spirit of a place through sound. When in the Philippines, do get your hands on a Kubing - a traditional musical instrument that is about 25 cm long and made of bamboo. It's played by pressing the mouthpiece using lips and plucking the end. Also consider buying handmade and colorful guitars.

For all caffeine lovers Coffee

You may not know but the Philippines boasts multiple coffee-growing regions that yield Arabica, Robusta, Excelsa, and Liberica variants. Liberica or Kape Barako is a specialty coffee that is grown in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite. It is associated with masculinity as "Barako" means "stud." With this, you can reminisce about your #PhilippinesDiaries one sip at a time.

'Travel' back to the Philippines Toy Jeepney

Jeepneys serve as transportation in the Philippines and a visit to this country is incomplete if you don't ride in one. They are refurbished military jeeps from World War ll and are painted in vibrant colors. They also feature stickers, flaglets, and metal fixtures. While you can't take them home, you can always buy their miniature versions or toys widely available across the country.

The barrel man Wood products

Filipinos are quite crafty, creative, and skillful with wood. You will find a host of local artisans and sculptors offering wood products across the country. One of these items is the iconic "barrel man" that you must buy as it's a hilarious keepsake. Besides that, you can also shop for Sungka, a local board game that uses shells and a hardwood board.

Handwoven mats Banig

Banig is a handwoven mat that is made of dried seagrass leaves and happens to be among the top souvenirs from the archipelago. Filipinos dye the dried seagrass in a variety of colors and weave them into stunning patterns. Locals use it for sleeping, sitting, and as a decor item to ornate their walls. You can easily find them in markets or departmental stores.