Here are five striking health benefits of neem

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 20, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

From hair health to digestion, neem offers a lot of health benefits.

Also known as the "village pharmacy," neem (Azadirachta indica) is a tree that commonly grows in tropical regions like India. It contains chemicals that are known to improve and heal blood pressure, ulcers, and plaque. In fact, for centuries, neem has been used to treat conditions like psoriasis and gingivitis. Here are five excellent health benefits of neem that you must be aware of.

No dandruff or lice May support hair health

Neem is abundant with various antioxidants that support hair growth and scalp nourishment. It is said that washing your hair with boiled neem water after shampoo is helpful in getting rid of dandruff and lice. As per a study, a neem-based shampoo that was left in the hair of children for 10 minutes killed the lice present and disrupted parasite growth.

Strong teeth May boost dental and oral health

Chewing on neem bark is a common sight in India, especially in rural areas. It is blessed with antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties that are helpful to maintain a good oral hygiene. Additionally, various studies have revealed that it may also help relieve pain and treat oral conditions like gingivitis, peritonitis, and tooth decay. In fact, it also kills bacteria on your teeth.

Bye bye acne! May improve your skin health

Neem-based oils are infused with various fatty acids that feature anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, and are known to promote skin health. Various diseases like psoriasis and eczema have also been treated using neem. For centuries, it has also been used for healing acne, removing blemishes, and improving skin's elasticity. In fact, it also helps in healing wounds and ulcers.

Good for gut Helps in digestion

Drinking a glass of neem juice or chewing a few neem leaves first thing in the morning can help you get rid of multiple digestive issues. Its astringent properties reduce the formation of gas, thereby helping you steer clear of bloating, flatulence, and other abdominal issues. If you experience constipation, introducing neem juice into your daily diet can be a good decision.

Chemopreventive properties Potentially destroys cancer cells

We all have cancerous cells in our body but they are normally disorganized. However, by consuming neem daily, you can destroy the growth of cancerous cells and keep them under a certain limit. For centuries, the components extracted from the neem plant have been used in a host of traditional medicines to cure cancer. Additionally, it has also shown chemopreventive and antitumor effects.